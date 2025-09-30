It’s been a big month in the Paltrow-Martin household. Following the launch of the Goop mogul’s latest endeavor, the clothing label GWYN, and her university student daughter’s inaugural fashion campaign, the duo are now the faces of GapStudio — marking their first-ever campaign together.

On Tuesday, the 53-year-old actor and founder and her 21-year-old daughter were announced as the stars of the GapStudio Fall/Winter 2025 campaign. Their close-up called in some heavyweight industry talent: Paltrow and Martin are captured by photographer Mario Sorrenti with creative direction by Zac Posen and fashion and image direction by Alastair McKimm.

Showcasing Collection 03 — which launches online and in stores on October 2 — the pair are also depicted in a short film which explores the influence of a mother’s personal style and how it shape shifts across generations. Directed by LOOK & Julian Klincewicz, the sentimental interview footage is centered on the idea of a shared closet and sees up-and-coming Martin pull silhouettes from her mom’s seminal ’90s wardrobe while adding her own stamp of approval.

In a press release announcing the news, mom-of-two Paltrow said: “Gap has always been part of my family’s life. It’s classic and effortless, and Zac has brought a fresh perspective that makes the brand more wearable than ever.” Martin chimed in: “When I think of Gap, I think of growing up with it. When I was little, I was always dressed in Gap Kids, and I’ve loved clothes since I was that age.”

Like mother, like daughter (+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

Fittingly, Collection 03 takes its cues from New York in the nineties — when the impact of Paltrow’s minimalist personal style could be felt everywhere in Manhattan and beyond — and perenial icons like Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, Sofia Coppola, Grace Jones, and Tina Turner. Think: effortless basics, denim, outerwear, and silk dresses with a nonchalant edge that looked just as good then as they do now.

“The music, the energy, the mix of elegance and edge — [it was a] moment when modernism and nostalgia collided to create a new style language,” Posen said of the time. “That spirit comes through in the pieces: tailoring with presence, sculptural denim, and satin that brings movement and ease. It’s a capsule designed to carry forward, season after season.”

The first drop of Collection 03 sees 38 styles hit stores this Friday.