The holiday season is approaching, and you know what that means: festive events, back-to-back family dinners, and countless holiday parties. With a full social calendar comes the perfect excuse to experiment with nail art. Of course, no discussion of holiday nails would be complete without looking to the celebrities who continue to shape beauty trends.

Over the years, celebrities have used their manicures as a canvas to express their personality and mood, with winter designs often leaning richer, more opulent, and undeniably luxe. Rather than sporting literal holiday symbols on their nails, they’re inspired by the textures and colors that define this time of year, like the shimmer of tinsel, frosted windowpanes, or deep, velvety jewel tones. These subtler cues can still evoke the holiday season without needing a tiny Santa Claus perched on each finger. Take Kylie Jenner’s shimmery green French tips, for example. Or Hailey Bieber’s rich, cocoa brown cat eye manicure. And for those who prefer a bolder design, you might want to copy Selena Gomez’s gilded mani or Anya Taylor-Joy’s icicle-inspired nails. No matter your style, there’s a celebrity holiday nail look to make your manicure feel both festive and effortlessly chic.

Whether it’s a bold new hue, subtle glitter, or a luxe finish, these celebrity holiday nail ideas offer endless inspiration for the season. Ahead, you’ll find a roundup of festive celeb manicures to spark your own creativity. Go ahead and book your nail appointment now.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Taylor-Joy’s icicle nails are completely mesmerizing. The base of her manicure was a frosty white color that faded unevenly toward the middle before blending into a clear, textured finish. And her extra-long nails were tapered into dramatic points, creating a striking — and very wintery — shape.

Kylie Jenner

Add shimmery green tips to your French mani for a modern take on the classic style. It’s festive, eye-catching, and sure to get you a number of compliments.

Hailey Bieber

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Bieber’s brown cat eye nails feature a rich, warm tone and a reflective finish, making them the perfect holiday nail inspiration for anyone wanting a seasonal yet understated look.

Priyanka Chopra

For an event celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, Chopra wore medium-length, almond-shaped nails with a nude base, finished with champagne-colored glitter that gradually faded toward the tips. The sparkling finish feels jovial without being too over-the-top.

Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney’s reverse polka dot nails pair seasonal shades — red and white — with a graphic design for a playful manicure that instantly catches the eye.

Dua Lipa

Lipa’s manicure also combines red and white — each nail features a crimson red base with a white line along the perimeter. The result? Sleek, understated holiday nails.

Selena Gomez

Why not go all out with a touchable manicure? Gomez’s soft almond-shaped nails were mauve then topped with gold, artistic 3D swirls. The added texture feels super luxe, making it a standout choice for holiday parties.

Iris Law

Rather than sticking to a single shade, Law chose two hues of blue for her nails, adding depth and dimension to her manicure. The two-toned look still evokes wintry vibes, but because it doesn’t include traditional holiday colors, it stands out with a modern, stylish twist.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Red nails are a classic for a reason — they’re vibrant, celebratory, and timeless. They’re also incredibly versatile, effortlessly complementing any outfit this holiday season.

Tyla

For the 2025 Met Gala, Tyla sported tailored pinstripe French tips. Her nails could also easily double as a holiday manicure. Don’t the pinstripes resemble gift wrapping paper? Plus, the glittery finish adds just the right amount of sparkly, perfectly capturing the celebratory spirit of the season.