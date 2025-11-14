Start pulling out the cozy sweaters and warm up the hot cocoa — winter is coming. With its crisp air and icy temperatures, the season can make you want to hibernate indoors. It’s a bit ironic, then, that winter also ushers in so many celebrations. There’s gatherings, dinners, and, of course, countless holiday parties. With all these upcoming events on the horizon, you’d be remiss not to start thinking about your winter manicure. Plus, your nails can be just as festive as the season itself. Winter 2026’s nail trends include playful takes on texture, from shimmering glitters to cozy, velvety finishes. It’s all about giving classic holiday nail looks a fresh vibe.

You can also expect traditional seasonal colors, like red and green, to be trending, but there are more color options available (think deep jewel tones and rich browns), giving you plenty of ways for your nails to stand out this season. Experts also predict that modern twists on the French manicure will be everywhere in the coming months.

No matter your style — subtle, bold, or somewhere in between — winter 2026’s nail trends have something for you. Ahead, the nail designs and colors set to dominate this holiday season.

Cat Eye Nails

The cat eye nail trend will continue to be popular this winter but with an unexpected, updated edge, says celebrity manicurist Emi Kudo. “The latest twist for the season is combining matte and glossy finishes to create dimension and texture,” she explains. “Apply a matte top coat over the cat eye base to achieve a soft, velvet effect, then accentuate it by adding lines or French tips with a clear, glossy top coat.”

Chocolate Suede

“[Chocolate suede] is a modern neutral that complements every skin tone and pairs beautifully with gold jewelry and cozy textures,” says Juanita Huber-Millet, founder and creative director of Townhouse. You can opt to wear the shade alone for a minimalist statement or elevate it with subtle accents. Regardless of what you choose, the look is “chic, warm, and effortlessly sophisticated, perfect for the cooler months,” adds Huber-Millet.

Deep Teal

You don’t have to opt for a classic shade like red this holiday season. Darker nail colors, specifically deep teal, will be trending this winter, says Olivia Van Iderstine, Olive & June's trend expert and head of education. “Blue can feel like a bold color choice, but deepening the tone makes this fun shade super wearable,” she shares. Van Iderstine also adds that the unexpected hue is a perfect holiday party conversation starter.

Modern French Manicure

Expect fresh twists on the French mani this upcoming season. “Think baby French tips on sheer, neutral bases for subtle polish or bold reinventions with double lines, negative space, or unexpected pops of color,” says Huber-Millet.” It’s a modern, versatile update that infuses the French mani with creativity.”

Holographic Nails

Imagine your fingertips catching the light, with a rainbow effect that shifts and dances with every movement — those are holographic nails, and they’ll be everywhere this winter, says Van Iderstine. “It just takes shine to the next level with so much depth and movement, and these shades can totally change depending on the angle of your hand or the light of the room,” she adds.

Dark Forest Green

Would it be winter without dark green nails? Kudo suggests pairing the hue with a short square or squoval shape. “It’s a timeless and classy look,” she says. “It achieves that perfect balance — edgy yet elegant.”

Ultra-Vampy Oxblood

The vampy shades that dominated this fall are here to stay through winter, too. These deep, dramatic tones add instant sophistication and a touch of mystery to any look. “Ultra-dark manis trend every single winter and for good reason. Our pick [this time around] is a vampy oxblood shade,” explains Van Iderstine.

Go ahead and book your next mani appointment — your nails deserve to be this season’s best accessory.