All eyes are on Emma Corrin right now. On April 10 alone, the actor made headlines for numerous reasons, starting with Netflix’s six-part adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Deadline reported they will portray the bold yet witty protagonist, Elizabeth Bennet in the upcoming series. That same day, Season 7 of Black Mirror dropped on Netflix, which stars Corrin in the “Hotel Reverie” episode. While the show’s fans spent the evening dissecting the sci-fi series, Corrin ended their day on a stylish note. At a VIP dinner hosted by Cartier (casual), the fashion muse turned heads in a semi-sheer tulle gown from burgeoning London-based designer, Steve O. Smith.

Inside the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, Corrin looked every bit a work of art for Cartier’s private viewing and gala dinner. As much as they love heritage labels like Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, and Alexander McQueen, The Crown alum always supports up-and-coming labels — their latest being the aforementioned Steve O. Smith. With help from their stylist, Harry Lambert (also Harry Styles’ stylist), Corrin got their hands on a noir number from the British creative’s 11-piece Fall/Winter 2025 collection, which released in Feb. 2025. Made entirely of tulle, the dress’ bodice was partially transparent around their stomach. This revealed the corset-inspired nude tulle underneath. The neckline, on the other hand, was layered with fabric. This stacking technique continued onto the floor-length skirt, which peeked their matching underwear. Contrary to the model’s off-the-shoulder sleeves, Corrin opted out of them completely. From there, the skirt featured asymmetrical ruffles toward the hem, in both black and nude. Each mound of tulle flared out to the side, which mimicked the look of panniers, but make them droopier — perhaps an homage to the 18th century style of their upcoming character, Elizabeth. Then, Corrin channeled the model with pointy T-strap pumps, also in black. To no surprise, the Cartier brand ambassador frosted themself in various diamonds, including a slim tennis necklace and itty-bitty hoop earrings.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

If you keep tabs on Corrin’s illustrious outings, you know they’re no stranger to a sheer style. Their recent Nosferatu press tour, for one, was filled with transparent attire. At the German premiere of the vampire horror in Dec. 2024, the My Policeman star walked the red carpet in Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2025 — a popular collection beloved by Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and more A-listers. They chose Look #45 from creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s show: a layered lacy mini dress, complete with a free the nip moment. Two days later, Corrin continued their sheer streak in Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2025. The high-neck design gave major vampiric energy, thanks to the corseted bodice, the delicate pleating, and the flowy skirt.

(+) Gerald Matzka/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

All this to say? Corrin’s see-through stretch isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Keep an eye out for their next risqué ‘fit — it could pop up any day now.