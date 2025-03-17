According to this year’s pregnancy announcements, celebrity maternity-wear is more chic than ever. It all started on March 10, when Olivia Culpo confirmed she’s pregnant with her first child. Inspired by new mom Hailey Bieber’s announcement from last March, the former Miss Universe winner posed in a delicately draped white gown, which hugged her growing baby bump. And on March 17, Karlie Kloss kept the timeless train running. In her latest Instagram post, the supermodel shared she’s expecting her third child. Marking the start of her maternity era, Kloss donned two pregnancy-friendly ‘fits, alongside the caption, “Three’s a party.”

Just a few hours into Monday, Kloss shared the happy news with her 12.4 million followers. In the first of four close-ups, the almost mom-of-three held her second son, Elijah on her hip. She subtly peeped her baby bump in an undone white button-down and low-waisted jeans — one of her favorite combos for off-duty outings. Then, the minimalist vibes continued with a full-body shot. Photographer Danielle Margherite captured the multi-hyphenate in a long-sleeve black dress, complete with stretchy, bodycon fabric — a maternity must-have. Both looks were right up her minimalist alley, and felt more ‘90s-inspired than fans expected. To ensure all eyes were on her bump, Kloss accessorized with her everyday jewelry, including gold hoop earrings, a matching watch, and her 8-carat cushion-cut wedding ring, of course.

Kloss has been in the spotlight for nearly two decades, so, it’s no surprise that her comment section was full of notable names. Christy Turlington, Candice Swanepoel, Linda Evangelista, Elsa Hosk, Serena Williams, Carolyn Murphy, and more A-listers shared their congratulations. Even Kim Kardashian sent some love in the comments.

If this pregnancy is anything like Kloss’ others, it’s sure to be a stylish streak. In the past, she’s showcased her stomach at 2023 Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival (to name a few A-list affairs). So, stay tuned to TZR for breakdowns of her future maternity moments. The next one could pop up any minute now.