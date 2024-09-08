By definition, the shifting seasons bring significant change. It’s in the air, the trees, and in everyone’s wardrobes. The transition into fall is always an especially welcome one. After three months of summer fun, even the most dedicated beachgoers seem ready to toggle into cozy autumn mode. That said, the season’s charm isn’t limited to just coffee flavors and cashmere blends. Just ask the biggest celebrities — fall hair colors are one of the best ways to get in on the action, and this year’s top shades might be the best in recent memory.

There are a few different directions in which you can take your fall hair color. There’s autumn-ifying an existing shade with a tone-enhancing gloss or some fresh highlights, like Priyanka Chopra’s strategically-applied caramel blend. You can go classic and embrace the season’s natural changes, going for a rich red like Cardi B or a Selena Gomez’s cool espresso waves. Or, you can lean into everyone’s favorite fall holiday, Halloween, and go for something more extreme — enter Kylie Jenner’s candy-colored teal.

No matter if you’re looking to go all-in on a complete fall transformation that totally changes your look or just after a bit of a seasonal revamp, there’s an A-lister approved hair color out there ready to go.

Amal Clooney’s Subtle Dimension

Fall really kicks off with September’s Venice Film Festival, and Clooney was one of this year’s most anticipated star sightings. Clooney’s warm, medium-deep brunette is a shiny backdrop for the slightly brighter highlights arranged around her face. The dimension can really be appreciated with her “Italian blowout” hairstyle.

Lindsay Lohan’s Sugary Ginger

Of course, Lohan’s natural red hair is the key component of her signature look — but that doesn’t mean the actor has to stick with just one shade all year long. Most recently, she’s embraced a lighter, more golden-toned take with lighter pieces woven through, almost like a dusting of sugar.

Lori Harvey’s Butterscotch Blonde

One of the first major celebrity transformations of the season, Harvey delighted fans with a surprise photo dump featuring her new fall hair color: a luminous shade of butterscotch blonde. Considered autumn’s most versatile and universally-stunning shades, expect to be everywhere very soon.

Selena Gomez’s Cool-Toned Highlights

Gomez is a master at subtle yet impactful hair color tweaks. A simple tone-adjusting gloss can totally transform her entire look. Most recently, she opted for this cool espresso color through her thick waves. Zoom in a bit, though, and you’ll notice that she has a few creamier pieces woven through the ends.

Taraji P. Henson’s Inky Raven

Nothing feels more fall-friendly than a deep, cool-toned color — Henson’s rich, inky shade is downright perfect. Not only is it a striking raven, but its depth reflects even more light for a luminous shine.

Kylie Jenner’s Trippy Teal

Capture the energy of fall 2016 with Jenner’s new teal color — a King Kylie classic resurgence. It’s on the more unconventional side for fall, but it’s actually perfectly aligned with spooky season. Come early November, you can keep it going or reassess.

Priyanka Chopra’s Caramel Streaks

Created by iconic celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham, Chopra amplified her warm brunette with tons of subtle yet impactful caramel streaks. It appears that extra highlights were placed around the star’s face, which acts like its own built-in spotlight.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Pops Of Gold

Meg’s larger-than-life curls would stop traffic no matter what — but factor in the sporadic pops of gold scattered all throughout her hair, and it’s all next-level. Curls have a way of making highlights look even brighter.

Jennifer Lopez’s Ribbon-Style Highlights

Lopez has been loving ‘70s-style curtain bangs all through the 2020s. When she goes warmer with her hair color, though, they always feel brand-new. Her refreshed color, shared at the beginning of September, features a medium-brown base with a blend of gold, caramel, and buttery highlights woven in.

Cardi B’s Glazed Amber

There’s no more coveted fall hair color than red — any shade, really. That said, though, Cardi B’s glazed amber color is in a league of its own. It’s neither especially cool-toned nor too warm, instead a natural-looking shade that reflects the season’s changing leaves.