As the end of August rounds the corner, you’ll find that pumpkin spice everything, cooler weather, and Gossip Girl marathons are making their way around again. Don’t know what this means? These are all signals that fall is coming. And because the season is fast approaching, you’ll be experiencing a lot of change – but not just with the temperature outside or your TV choices. Makeup tones get more vampy, nail shades become spookier, and most excitingly, hair colors will begin to represent the rich and dynamic palette autumn brings. Think deeper, warmer tones that add a contrast and moody spirit to your look. And the best fall 2024 hair color trends take inspiration from these major trademarks, like the vibrant foliage or classic scents like sweet, warm vanilla.

To help guide you through some of the trending options, TZR has tapped three hair color experts to compile a list of six hues you’re going to see all over social media. There’s everything from espresso-inspired brunette to toasted blondes to shadowy auburns. Needless to say, you’ll be running to the salon to have your colorist recreate these vivid tints. Ahead, the fall hair colors that will define the season.

Smoky Espresso Brunette

During the summer, you’ll notice that many are chasing after a sun-kissed beachy vibe, but once fall rolls around, that angelic blonde is often swapped for a darker, brooding brunette. This year, smoky espresso is the color taking the top spot. Seen on celebrities like Hailee Steinfeld, the dynamic brown is all about combining “deep luxurious shades of brunette with a high-gloss finish,” says Redken Master Artist and Global Brand Ambassador Sean Godard. The pro predicts this hue will be trending because of its high-end look and timelessness. “This is ideal for anyone that wants a low-maintenance high-impact color for fall and wants to avoid damage during the colder dryer months,” adds Godard.

Butterscotch Blonde

Warm up your strands by transitioning to a rich yellow shade of butterscotch blonde. According to New York City-based celebrity colorist and hairstylist Reece Walker, this is achieved by mixing a golden tint with caramel undertones to add a radiant feel to your base shade. Walker adds that butterscotch is great for a variety of skin tones because there is room for adjustment depending on personal preferences. He notes that its versatility is why the style is so popular during cozy season. “Butterscotch blonde is ideal for brunettes seeking a warm blonde or icy blondes looking to warm up their color to suit the autumnal palette,” says Walker.

Embrace The Gray

Instead of dyeing the salt and pepper strands you find mingling with your colored-strands, Moroccanoil Global Celebrity Colorist Matt Rez wants you to let them grow, since autumn will be all about embracing the gray. To maintain the silvery crisp look Rez suggests a purple shampoo “as it will cut out any yellow undertones that gray hair can have.” For the best results, the colorist suggests using a gray hair gloss to add even more stormy intensity. “This service needs to be done by a professional in a salon and is customizable to a light or dark gray [depending on what] you want to complement your complexion,” says Rez.

Smoky Auburn

Match your hair to your vampy burgundy lipstick or black cherry nails by opting for a decadent auburn. This mix of deep red and brown features cool, smoky undertones to create a “sophisticated and multidimensional look,” says Walker. Because it’s very adaptable, Walker says it will add warmth and dimension to the hair, no matter your skin tone. He also notes, that although it’s not as bold as a bright copper or red, it’s still striking because of the vitality of the color blend. “If you love the depth and complexity of auburn but prefer a cooler, more sophisticated twist, smoky auburn is perfect,” says Walker. “It's a great option for anyone trying to update their look with something that's both trendy and timeless for the autumn season.”

Bronde

“Imagine being in Bora Bora for the summer, living your best life in the waters under the sun,” says Rez. “You visit the islands going in with the lightest brown hair, and come back in the fall with ribbon-like honey blonde highlights that gradually get lighter as they travel down your lengths to an ultimately light golden blonde.” This is how Rez describes the very popular and celebrity-approved “bronde” look. A mix of brown and blonde, this shade is perfect for those who are looking for something darker, but aren’t completely ready to ditch their warm weather tint. “It’s the ultimate marriage of brown, dark blonde, and light blonde bits that come together to create an ‘unidentifiable hair color’ where the eye of the observer can see the look as a brunette or a blonde,” says Rez. He adds that the colors seamlessly melt together creating a “high-contrast” and “multidimensional” look.

Golden Glow

Godard describes this luminous strawberry blonde a “warm, light copper hair color that captures the essence of natural sunlight during golden hour.” This provides a stunning contrast to deeper fall palettes featuring burgundy or deep green to maintain that “sun-kissed” energy, but with a heated touch. The pro recommends this trend for “for anyone that wants to create a natural, radiant glow that enhances your complexion.”