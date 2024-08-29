The relief from summer heat isn’t the only reason you’re probably ready to wrap the season up right about now: It’s also a fantastic time for fashion. Finally the temps dip low enough for you to dust off your leather jackets, cashmere cardigans, suede boots, and beyond — but have you checked on them lately? From pilling and moth holes to scuffs and stains, a lot can happen to your favorite pieces in between seasons if they’re not getting the TLC they need. But with proper upkeep and maintenance, your fall wardrobe staples will stay looking chic year after year. And by adopting some tips and tricks that fabric that only the pros know, you can make them last a lifetime.

Of course, the general rule of thumb is to always take heed of your garment’s care instructions, but there are a few things you can do on your own at home, whether it be the best storage and organization practices or laundry hacks for life’s little messes. The appropriate maintenance might require you to pick up a few products and tools, but having your prized fall pieces in mint condition is well worth it — especially considering the fact that these luxe materials tend to be on the spendy side. Think of it as investment protection.

If you’re currently in shopping mode and therefore filling your fall wardrobe with the hottest pieces for the season (we’re looking at you, leather bell bottoms), there couldn’t be a better time to brush up on your upkeep skills. You’ve still got a few weeks to refresh your closet from top to bottom in preparation for sweater weather, so take note of the expert tips ahead and embark upon autumn with the confidence that your clothing is well cared for.

Knitwear

What’s cozy season without an abundance of knits? To ensure yours are looking as fresh as the day you bought them, storage is so important. While most pros recommend keeping your wool and cashmere pieces neatly folded and stashed somewhere dark, cool, and dry (like under your bed or in a drawer or a closet compartment), you could follow the advice of freelance designer and pattern maker Jordana Howard and go the extra mile by opting for vacuum sealed bags to prevent moths. If you do hang your sweaters, use padded hangers to avoid stretching out the shoulders.

As for washing, Howard always advises dry cleaning with a few exceptions. “You can technically cold hand wash [wool] but it sort depends on the type,” she explains. “If it’s pre-washed wool, it’s fine to machine wash cold unless the care label says otherwise.” And if you do take your knits to the cleaners, luxury knitwear designer Paula Hian suggests making sure your dry cleaner utilizes perchloroethylene solvent in a short cycle with your garments in a net bag. If you’re not sure, call ahead and ask. “Using this process to care for and clean your knits, nothing is going to run or fade, which is especially important for color blocked pieces,” she says. “It’s really good for fibers like viscose and doesn’t stretch or shrink the pieces.” That said, Hian warns against over use of dry cleaners for some knit fabrics. “Cashmere and certain types of wool, like lambswool, should not be dry cleaned weekly as many people often do,” she shares. “A good rule of thumb is dry clean no more than twice a year.”

Suede

While major suede cleaning projects should be left to the pros, you can tackle minor stains at home. “If your suede pieces just have a few small spots to address, a Nubuck eraser can work wonders,” Howard says. “Just rub lightly against the stain and brush away residue with a suede cleaning brush.” Got a grease stain? The designer suggests employing the age-old cornstarch trick: Simply sprinkle a small amount onto the stain and wait up to overnight for it to absorb the grease. In the morning just brush the remaining cornstarch away. Howard also advises using a suede protector spray to avoid water damage as well and only dry cleaning sparingly, as it can dry out suede’s natural tannins.

As for storage, Sarah Schier, owner of Beautiful Life Creative Organizing says your suede outwear should be hung on padded hangers and kept in a well-ventilated area. “For items like shoes and bags, use dust bags and place them on shelves with ample space to avoid crushing,” she notes. And for ample footwear protection, the organizational expert believes shoe trees are worth the investment. “They help maintain [your shoes’] shape and absorb moisture,” she adds. “This keeps them looking fresh and prolongs their lifespan.”

Leather

“Leather can last a lifetime if maintained properly,” Schier says. To do this, she recommends regularly wiping down leather items with a damp cloth to remove surface dirt and dust. “For a deeper clean, use a leather cleaner specifically designed for the type of leather you own,” she continues. Keeping your leather pieces well conditioned will also prolong their lifetime, so stocking up on a balm or other conditioning product is a must for ensuring it stays soft and supple.

And when it’s time to store them, Schier suggests a rotational approach: For fall and winter — when these pieces are most frequently worn — keep your leather jackets hung on padded hangers to preserve their shape. “For smaller leather items like gloves or belts, use drawer organizers to keep them separated and easy to find,” she explains. During spring and summer, place your precious pieces in breathable garment bags or labeled storage bins to avoid dust and damage.

Faux Fur

Because most faux fur pieces (especially lined ones) will require dry cleaning, preservation and protection is your best bet for upkeep. For example, dust and debris can be removed by occasionally shaking them out, and some stains can be removed by gently combing or brushing the faux fur, Howard says.

Faux fur garments tend to be on the heavy side, so if you’re keeping them hanging in your closet, your regular old hangers simply won’t do, according to Schier. “[Use] sturdy, broad-shouldered hangers to support their weight and prevent stretching,” she suggests. You also want to keep these fluffy favorites nicely spaced out so they won’t get crushed by the other items in your closet. So if overcrowding is an issue, this might be your sign to do some editing. For extra protection, store your faux fur pieces in breathable garment bags. Shier says this will keep dust and moths at bay while allowing air circulation so they don’t get musty in the off-season.

Velvet

Velvet upkeep 101: Not all velvet is created equal. “People often interchange velvet, velveteen, and velour,” Howard explains. “Those are weaves not fibers. Velvet-like fabrics can be made from silk, rayon, polyester, etc.” So while care will vary on exactly which of these fabric you’re trying to refresh, one overarching tip is to use a lint roller (in the direction of the nap) to regularly remove lint and debris so your velvet stays looking fresh and flawless. Another? Use a steamer in lieu of an iron, says Schier. And if you don’t have one handy, iron on the reverse side of the fabric with another cloth pressed in-between.

Velvet garments that have some stretch should be kept folded to avoid becoming misshapen over time. If you’ve got skirts or pants you want hung in the closet, Schier recommends using hangers with soft-coated clips, which are less likely to leave a mark. Hanging these items by the waistband will also help them keep their shape intact.