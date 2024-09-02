Grab your pumpkin spice lattes, dust off your boots, and bring out your fall decor because the cozy season has finally begun. Despite continuing high temperatures and sunny days, September is here, which means it’s officially fall. I don’t know about you, but one of my favorite parts of autumn is the rich and moody color palette. Think dark lip shades, warm-toned eyeshadow, and arguably the most fun of all, deep nail polish colors. There’s no better way to reflect the newfound energy than with a cool manicure. And since it’s the first month of the season, now is the perfect time to survey your choices. The best September nail ideas really capture the snuggly and enchanting aura that this time of year brings.

If you’re not sure where to look for inspiration, TZR has rounded up a list of September nail ideas that feature creative nail art, autumnal colorways, and just a hint of spookiness in anticipation of Halloween. Below you’ll find elevated French tips, mix-and-match prints, hot chocolate hues, and hints of sparkles. There’s truly something for everyone – even those who don’t like patterns.

Keep reading for manicure inspiration you can reference all month long. You’ll be running to show your nail tech.

Warm-Toned Half Moons

Really lean into the seasonal color scheme with this adorable half-moon design. It’s ideal for the person that loves to go simple yet still wants to add an element of interest. This nail artist paired neutral shades of brown with black, burnt orange, and off-white to create a stunning blend of hues that replicate what you would see at a fall pumpkin patch.

Gold Lining

Add a pop of shine to your plain French manicure by including squiggles of gold chrome. This is an easy way to upgrade your mani and it won’t require much time in the salon chair.

Back To Black

For those who have been itching to bring back their black polish, try something different this year by incorporating some nail art. This style features a French tip and abstract design on the index and ring fingers to elevate the look.

Jewel Tones

If you’re okay with spending a lot of time chatting with your nail tech, this jewel toned style is perfect for you. While it definitely won’t be quick, the time it takes to complete these intricate decorations will be totally worth it. Including a green aura print, brown marble pattern, and a gold geode-like design, this mani will you get tons double-taps on Instagram and even more compliments in person.

Hot Chocolate Hues

Chocolate brown is arguably the most underrated fall manicure shade. It generates that moody feeling without being too dark and it pairs well with other cool and warm tones. Add a feminine feel to the shade by opting for floral motifs.

Sparkling Spooky Vibes

Can’t wait for halloween manis? Subtly represent those spooky season energy with this sparkly nail art. Featuring gold glittery stars and moon shapes, this look definitely screams eerie and enchanting.

3D Mixed Media

This one is for our nail art fanatics. If you’re into the mixed media look, spice up your nails even more by incorporating a 3D element. This artist added a textured flower on the pinkie and middle finger.

Plum Purple

Cited as one of fall’s major pedicure color trends, plum will be seen on tons of toes this autumn. For a matchy-matchy moment, also paint the shade on your nails. This is such a great way to transition the lavender polish that you’d see in summer to the more muted autumn palette. It’s still giving a lot of pigment for those who aren’t into neutrals, but in a more demure way to coincide with the season’s characteristics.

Dotted French Tips

The best thing about French tips is that they’re a classic design, but you can also experiment with how they’re presented. Here, you’ll see a neutral color gradient, each elevated with a fun dotted print.

Mix & Match

Struggling to choose between patterns? A fun part about nail designs is that you don’t actually have to pick just one. Step outside of the box and get a different motif on each nail. These are not look super cool, but they’ll be a great conversation starter.