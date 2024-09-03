As much as fans appreciate a muse who’s always around to provide all sorts of inspiration, there’s just something special about a star who only pops up for special occasions — it feels very Old Hollywood. Amal Clooney is that exact sort of A-lister, only hitting the red carpet for major events: huge premieres, top award shows, and galas supporting causes she holds dearest. That said, though — when Clooney does make a rare appearance, onlookers know her hair, makeup, and outfit will be all anyone talks about for days afterward. At the 2024 Venice Film Festival, Clooney’s blowout hairstyle is full of body, volume, movement, and shine, and it somehow feels like a fresh take on one of the most classic looks of all time. But really, that’s just part of Clooney’s incalculable aura levels.

Clooney arrived at the canal-side film festival on the arm of her husband, George, who’s in town promoting his new action-comedy Wolfs. The movie is considered one of the week-long event’s biggest draws, which means the couple had more than a few promotional obligations and special parties to hit over the course of just a few days. One was the festival’s exclusive Cartier party, for which celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos gave Clooney a Sophia Loren-inspired look he’s dubbed “the Italian blowout.”

The hairstyle is smooth and mostly straight, with voluminous curled-under ends and plenty of volume through Clooney’s center-part. Not only is it a smart and practical choice for staving off potential frizz from Venice’s notorious late-summer humidity, but the blowout also helps show off the tone and dimension in her hair color. Even since Clooney introduced creamy blonde highlights and long layers last summer, she’s been slowing inching toward a lighter overall color.

At the Wolfs world premiere on Sept. 1, the camera flashbulbs really illuminate Clooney’s shade of deep blonde and its carefully-planned details, including the lighter, money piece-style streak that frames her face.

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Major movie premiere aside, it makes sense that Clooney would want to go all-out for this trip to Italy. She and her husband famously wed in Venice back in 2014, making the Floating City an especially sentimental locale for the pair. Considering the pair still have a home on Lake Como, the film festival isn’t too far from home either.