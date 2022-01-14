It’s been 16 years since The Devil Wears Prada came out, but the film still holds a soft spot with fans. If you’ve watched the movie at least 20 times, you’ll know every single outfit on the characters or can recite the iconic one-liners with pride. And to this day, if there are any style correlations between the characters and the cast IRL, you’ll notice it. Such was the case when Anne Hathaway posted an Instagram photo on Jan. 14. For those with sharp eyes, you’ll see that Hathaway’s outfit gave off The Devil Wears Prada vibes — namely, it was a look her alter ego Andrea Sachs would have worn.

In the outfit pic, Hathaway wore a long-sleeve floral printed number with tights and black platform ankle boots. She covered up with a double-breasted tailored coat, which she left unbuttoned. For accessories, she added a pop of color via a yellow shoulder bag. All the luxe pieces were from Valentino — a fashion house Hathaway’s worn consistently throughout her career. The whole look screamed Andy Sachs — after she had that major fashion makeover. This was probably due to the fact that Hathaway’s outerwear resembled Andy’s chic and polished coats from the film. Plus, the actor’s trendy ensemble exuded that confident, fashion-girl energy that the movie tapped into. Hathaway’s hairstyle, too, was a throwback to Andy’s bangs.

It seems Hathaway’s Instagram fans also noticed the strong correlation between her outfit and The Devil Wears Prada because Instagram users left comments like: “It’s giving very much Andrea vibes yasss” and “serving Andy looks 🔥.” If there’s one piece that you should adopt into your wardrobe, however, based off the actor and Andy’s looks, it’s a good coat. Hathaway’s tailored black number will never go out of fashion, just like the streamlined ones she wore as Andy in the movie.

You can shop the actor’s exact Valentino coat, below, as well as similar options from the likes of Mango and Ralph Lauren. Once you own this basic wardrobe staple, you can recreate any of Andy’s looks from the movie simply by pairing your coat with a French girl-inspired dress or beret.

