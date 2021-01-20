President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' entry into the White House today signal a fresh beginning in 2021. Harris, especially, is making history as she is the first female VP, and the first Black and South Asian American woman to serve in this role. That said, on this special day, a sartorial commemoration was in order: Harris wore a purple Inauguration Day outfit featuring two Black American designers.

Christopher John Rogers — a recipient of the 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year award — designed Harris' stunning coat while her matching purple dress was crafted by Sergio Hudson, who also created former First Lady Michelle Obama's jumpsuit for the occasion. The striking two-piece ensemble set the stage for Harris' future fashion choices as vice president, namely that she will champion Black designers and provide a crucial platform for emerging talent.

Harris accessorized her Inauguration Day look with her signature pearl necklace and earrings — a nod to Harris' sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. The sorority was the first Black Greek Letter organization for women, which was established at Harris' alma mater Howard University. Meanwhile, First Lady Jill Biden also wore a monochrome outfit from label Markarian — the blue color signified "trust, confidence, and stability."

This historic look came on the heels of another important outfit, from the evening prior. For Harris' appearance at the COVID-19 memorial ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 19, she called on a silhouette from another prominent Black-owned label: Pyer Moss. (The label is creatively led by Haitian-American designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, who won CFDA/Vogue's Fashion Fund in 2018.) The back of the beige coat featured a wave-shaped curve and a flurry of pleats, which added dimension to the all-black look.

Keep watch of Harris' fashion choices as she will continue to highlight emerging, diverse designers as vice president. These two outfits are just the start.