This Is Lady Gaga's Most Talked-About Met Gala Ensemble

Let’s play a quick round of trivia. Which celebrity has dressed up in a raw meat dress, as a Christmas tree, and in an outfit consisting of real human hair? Ding, ding, ding! You guessed correct: The one and only, Lady Gaga. Suffice to say, the Bad Romance singer is equally known for her risk-taking sense of style as she is an award-winning performer and musician. And, the (very long) list of unforgettable moments wouldn’t quite be complete without Lady Gaga’s best Met Gala fashion looks. Sure, they might be a bit more tame in comparison to other occasions like, for instance, the MTV Movies Awards, but, they’re all very much worthy of your undivided attention.

Unsurprisingly, the singer-turned-actor has been one to watch on the red carpet at the annual event since she made her first appearance back in 2010. But, if you can believe it, Gaga has only walked up the treasured steps of Metropolitan Museum of Art three times (but technically six looks, if you count her four outfit changes in 2019). Of course, her head-turning fashion choices over the past decade have made up for the lack of appearances.

Below, be prepared to witness some iconic ensembles with Gaga’s best Met Gala fashion moments to date. Plus, don't forget to keep your eyes peeled for the star’s red carpet arrival on Monday, September 13, because if she shows up, she’s destined to break the internet, per usual.

Met Gala 2010

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Gaga’s first appearance at the Met Gala was in 2010 (themed American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity), but in true fashion, she created buzz by skipping the red carpet. Instead, the star took to the stage for her performance in a sequin Armani Prive catsuit.

Met Gala 2015

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For her debut on the red carpet at the 2015 Met Gala, which was themed China: Through the Looking Glass, Gaga arrived in an ornate design by Alexander Wang for Balenciaga. The one-of-a-kind ensemble was detailed with a kimono, black feathers, and a beaded crown. It doesn’t get much more exquisite than that.

Met Gala 2016

Ron Galella/WireImage/Getty Images

The singer made a not-so-subtle red carpet appearance in a full Versace ensemble at the 2016 Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology Met Gala. The statement-making ensemble consisted of a Versace sequin jacket that featured dramatic shoulder pads. Let’s be honest: How on earth she strutted up and down the stairs in those platform boots is the burning question here.

Met Gala 2019

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Perhaps Gaga’s most talked-about moment(s) was when she wowed the world at the 2019 Met Gala in not one, but four killer outfits, all created by her dear friend Brandon Maxwell. She *casually* entered the vicinity with five dancers, her go-to makeup artist Sarah Tanno, and her own personal photographer. For her first look, Gaga wore a hot pink gown with a 25-foot train, which needed lots of hands to help carry in the back.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Next up, Maxwell himself removed the pink gown to reveal a black corset dress underneath (NBD). Gaga added a black umbrella to the look, because, well, why not?

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“And now you won't stop calling me, I'm kinda busy.” It’s only fitting the Telephone singer brought a phone with her as a prop. Additionally, her strappy hot pink Brandon Maxwell dress was accessorized with Linda Farrow sunnies and a Tiffany and Co. necklace.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Last but certainly not least, Gaga stripped down to reveal a black glitzy crystal bra and sequin tights over her underwear. There you have it — the best Gaga looks that have waltzed up and down the stairs at the prestigious fashion affair.