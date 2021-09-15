(Designers)
Kamala Harris & Zendaya’s Go-To Designer Was Just Nominated For A CFDA Fashion Award
Browse the full list of nominees now.
Slowly but surely, the fashion industry is returning to its regularly scheduled programming. New York Fashion Week concluded over the weekend after a series of real-life runways and events packed with industry professionals. And on Sept. 13, a slew of (vaccinated) celebrity guests, all dressed in their best Americana garb, hit the red carpet for 2021’s Met Gala. On Sept. 15, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced its awards ceremony would stage its in-person return on Nov. 10 to honor fashion’s most inspired talents. The nominees for 2021’s CFDA Fashion Awards include many renowned designers who’ve been previously celebrated — like The Row’s Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen and Bottega Veneta’s Daniel Lee. And alongside these well-known fashion veterans are several up-and-coming, buzzy designers who are perhaps only just now hitting their stride or being recognized for their impact on the industry.
“We’re incredibly pleased to see several talented names among the nominees for the first time,” said CFDA CEO Steven Kolb in a press statement. “American fashion is experiencing a renewed energy, and these designers play a significant role in the future trajectory of our industry,” added Kolb. First-time nominees include Evdin Thompson for Theophilio, Jameel Mohammed for KHIRY, and Maisie Schloss for Maisie Wilen.
The nominees for the 2021 CFDA Awards are also notably more diverse than previous years, marking a significant step made by the council and its voters towards prioritizing a more inclusive industry. Christopher John Rogers, who is beloved by Kamala Harris, Lady Gaga , and Zendaya alike, is up for the American Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, making him one of the few Black designers ever to be nominated. Vietnamese-American designer Peter Do, who’s known for his inspired and minimalist take on professional wear, is also nominated in the category for the first time.
Telfar Clemens, who you have to thank for Telfar’s ever-trendy Shopper Bag — sometimes affectionately called a “Telfeezy” — that’s a mainstay on your Instagram feed, also makes his first entry to the American Menswear Designer of the Year category. (The handbag designer won last year’s award of Accessories Designer of the Year). Joining Clemens in the menswear category is Emily Adams Bode for her eponymous label Bode and Thom Browne — both of which were popular designers of choice during Monday’s American-themed Met Gala. The CFDA is also reviving its honoree awards for this year’s commemoration after doing away with them during 2020’s virtual ceremony. Designer Aurora James will be recognized for her 15 Percent Pledge initiative, and the legendary Dapper Dan will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award.
Scroll down to see the full list of nominees for the 2021 CFDA Awards. More will be announced in the coming weeks ahead of the official November ceremony.
American Womenswear Designer of the Year Nominees
Catherine Holstein for KHAITE
Christopher John Rogers
Gabriela Hearst
Marc Jacobs
Peter Do
American Menswear Designer of the Year Nominees
Emily Adams Bode for BODE
Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God
Mike Amiri for AMIRI
Telfar Clemens for Telfar
Thom Browne
American Accessories Designer of the Year Nominees
Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row
Aurora James for Brother Vellies
Gabriela Hearst
Stuart Vevers for Coach
Telfar Clemens for Telfar
American Emerging Designer of the Year Nominees
Edvin Thompson for Theophilio
Eli Russell Linnetz for ERL
Jameel Mohammed for KHIRY
Kenneth Nicholson
Maisie Schloss for Maisie Wilen
International Women's Designer of the Year Nominees
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga
Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada
Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino
Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus
International Men's Designer of the Year Nominees
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Dries Van Noten
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
Rick Owens
Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton
The Founder’s Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert
Aurora James for the 15 Percent Pledge
The Environmental Sustainability Award
Patagonia
The Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard
Nina Garcia
The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award
Dapper Dan
The Board of Directors’ Tribute
Yeohlee Teng