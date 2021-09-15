Kamala Harris & Zendaya’s Go-To Designer Was Just Nominated For A CFDA Fashion Award

Slowly but surely, the fashion industry is returning to its regularly scheduled programming. New York Fashion Week concluded over the weekend after a series of real-life runways and events packed with industry professionals. And on Sept. 13, a slew of (vaccinated) celebrity guests, all dressed in their best Americana garb, hit the red carpet for 2021’s Met Gala. On Sept. 15, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced its awards ceremony would stage its in-person return on Nov. 10 to honor fashion’s most inspired talents. The nominees for 2021’s CFDA Fashion Awards include many renowned designers who’ve been previously celebrated — like The Row’s Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen and Bottega Veneta’s Daniel Lee. And alongside these well-known fashion veterans are several up-and-coming, buzzy designers who are perhaps only just now hitting their stride or being recognized for their impact on the industry.

“We’re incredibly pleased to see several talented names among the nominees for the first time,” said CFDA CEO Steven Kolb in a press statement. “American fashion is experiencing a renewed energy, and these designers play a significant role in the future trajectory of our industry,” added Kolb. First-time nominees include Evdin Thompson for Theophilio, Jameel Mohammed for KHIRY, and Maisie Schloss for Maisie Wilen.

The nominees for the 2021 CFDA Awards are also notably more diverse than previous years, marking a significant step made by the council and its voters towards prioritizing a more inclusive industry. Christopher John Rogers, who is beloved by Kamala Harris, Lady Gaga , and Zendaya alike, is up for the American Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, making him one of the few Black designers ever to be nominated. Vietnamese-American designer Peter Do, who’s known for his inspired and minimalist take on professional wear, is also nominated in the category for the first time.

(+) Model walks during Peter Do’s Spring 2022 runwa. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images (+) Model walks during Christopher John Rogers Fall/Winter 2021 show. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images INFO 1/2

Telfar Clemens, who you have to thank for Telfar’s ever-trendy Shopper Bag — sometimes affectionately called a “Telfeezy” — that’s a mainstay on your Instagram feed, also makes his first entry to the American Menswear Designer of the Year category. (The handbag designer won last year’s award of Accessories Designer of the Year). Joining Clemens in the menswear category is Emily Adams Bode for her eponymous label Bode and Thom Browne — both of which were popular designers of choice during Monday’s American-themed Met Gala. The CFDA is also reviving its honoree awards for this year’s commemoration after doing away with them during 2020’s virtual ceremony. Designer Aurora James will be recognized for her 15 Percent Pledge initiative, and the legendary Dapper Dan will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award.

Scroll down to see the full list of nominees for the 2021 CFDA Awards. More will be announced in the coming weeks ahead of the official November ceremony.

American Womenswear Designer of the Year Nominees

Catherine Holstein for KHAITE

Christopher John Rogers

Gabriela Hearst

Marc Jacobs

Peter Do

American Menswear Designer of the Year Nominees

Emily Adams Bode for BODE

Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God

Mike Amiri for AMIRI

Telfar Clemens for Telfar

Thom Browne

American Accessories Designer of the Year Nominees

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Aurora James for Brother Vellies

Gabriela Hearst

Stuart Vevers for Coach

Telfar Clemens for Telfar

American Emerging Designer of the Year Nominees

Edvin Thompson for Theophilio

Eli Russell Linnetz for ERL

Jameel Mohammed for KHIRY

Kenneth Nicholson

Maisie Schloss for Maisie Wilen

International Women's Designer of the Year Nominees

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta

Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada

Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus

International Men's Designer of the Year Nominees

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta

Dries Van Noten

Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner

Rick Owens

Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton

The Founder’s Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Aurora James for the 15 Percent Pledge

The Environmental Sustainability Award

Patagonia

The Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard

Nina Garcia

The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award

Dapper Dan

The Board of Directors’ Tribute

Yeohlee Teng