Lady Gaga Is Back To Her Fashion Roots With This Gravity-Defying Shoe Trend

In a world where there are sanctioned quarantines and you have the ability to work from home, many people have defaulted to more comfortable footwear choices like sneakers, UGG boots, and socks with sandals. In a time filled with stress and uncertainty, it's only natural to lean into comfort dressing. However, there is one celebrity who breaks away from this casual-cozy mold and never forgoes an opportunity to wear a head-turning platform shoe: Lady Gaga.

On March 4, the singer and actor stepped out in Rome while wearing a white jacket and pants set from the Max Mara Pre-Fall 2021 collection. She paired the tailored look with a black Wolford bodysuit that had a delicate sheer trim. On her shoulder sat the Roman Stud handbag (a new style from Valentino) and for her choice of footwear — drum roll, please — she wore a pair of 8-inch platform heels from Pleaser Shoes.

Lady Gaga, who is famous for having worn gravity-defying heels in the past (exhibit A and exhibit B), seems to have returned back to claim her throne in this shoe arena. The towering heels put that certified Gaga touch on her more buttoned-up ensemble. And, the aforementioned shoe style also recently popped up on the Valentino Spring/Summer 2021 Haute Couture runway, proving this daring footwear is likely to make its way into even more celebrity wardrobes. In fact, Jennifer Lopez and her sky-high white Gucci pumps from last month is a sufficient piece of evidence for this re-emerging trend.

Gaga has shown us that adding some eccentricity and spice into your everyday look via a statement shoe — or a crystal-encrusted mask, for that matter — can truly take your outfit to the next level. For those who are ready to embrace 8-inch platform heels, shop Gaga's exact shoe below, plus similar pieces to get her whole outfit. For those who are still WFH, you won't even have to worry about getting foot cramps from the unconventional heels — you can totally wear them while lounging on the couch. And, they'll add some unexpected pizzazz to your WFH outfit of choice.

