Even though the most stylish celebrities might be away on holiday, they never really take a break from serving off-duty looks. One winter destination that helps prove this theory every year is Aspen, Colorado. Known for attracting the ultra-rich and famous for its luxury ski resorts and high-end shopping, A-listers flock to the area to get away from the usual noise and enjoy some snowy outdoor fun. While you can escape to the backcountry for privacy if needed, it’s also a place to see and be seen when out and about downtown. Which explains why it can be one of the best displays of winter style you can get.

This year, celebrities like Bella Hadid, Mariah Carey, and Kate Hudson have all been spotted. One thing they have in common besides choosing to spend winter break in the same destination? They’ve all been sporting the most amazing cozy outerwear. Since designers like Prada, Gucci, and Tod’s have all signed off on plush styles on the Fall/Winter 2025/26 runways, it makes sense to finally see them in action.

Just because these looks are being worn in the mountainous village, doesn’t mean you can’t apply them to your own seasonal wardrobe. So, scroll to see how these five stylish stars are wearing their furry coats in Aspen this year. Maybe it’ll be the exact wintry inspiration you’ve been searching for.

Bella Hadid

Hadid was spotted on Dec. 30 wearing a classic light-brown fur coat layered over black leggings and a sweatshirt. The model anchored the fuzzy jacket with casual UGG boots, a baseball cap, and a bright red Chanel bag. She incorporated a hint of her signature western aesthetic with a matching red bandana tied around her bag. Lastly, she wore a bunch of rings and a pair of silver hoop earrings for a final touch.

Mariah Carey

As an Aspen regular, it’s no surprise that Carey walked into a store wearing a chocolate brown coat and walked out wearing an entirely new one. The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer picked up a brand new Gucci tiger-print coat and matching gold logo chain belt during a shopping outing on Dec. 29. She paired her wild find with velvet monogrammed Gucci pants tucked into a pair of black knee-high boots.

Kate Hudson

Hudson traded in her staple gray faux fur coat for this Prada patchwork shearling version. The Song Sung Blue actor wore a scarf for extra warmth along with burgundy pointed-toe boots on a snowy Dec. 28 night.

Brooks Nader

Nader was the epitome of a model off-duty in a contrasting white coat and black leggings outfit. She styled the look with snow boots, aviators, and a red Hermés Kelly handle bag that matched her perfectly manicured red nails.

Rachel Zoe

Zoe is not messing around with her Aspen wardrobe. The stylist and TV personality wore a fringed white coat with a matching fuzzy hat for a chic stroll around the neighborhood.