The grocery shopping outfit formula is experiencing a major revamp, thanks to the celebrity set. Gone are the days of baggy crewnecks and worn-out sweatpants. According to stars like Angelina Jolie, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Katie Holmes, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cameron Diaz, and most recently, Mariah Carey, even the busiest of grocery runs can feel luxe with the right outfit. Take it from Carey: Don’t underestimate the power of a post-market photo op. On April 8, the Grammy winner posed in front of a 1964 Chevrolet Impala at a Ralphs supermarket in Southern California. And to no surprise, Carey turned the off-duty outing into a fashion-forward fête.

In true icon status, Carey rarely attends A-list affairs anymore — she’s only walked the red carpet once this year (so far). Instead, she regularly posts on Instagram for her 14.1 million followers. Her latest update captured Carey on a date with her rumored boyfriend, Anderson Paak. The two drove around in the vintage Chevy convertible before making a pit stop in the Ralphs parking lot. “Late night grocery shopping,” Carey wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of her OOTN. The “Fantasy” singer was all smiles in a long-sleeve little black dress, adorned with delicate ruching on the skirt. From there, she popped on semi-sheer black tights, which complemented her bedazzled knee-high boots. Fashion enthusiasts will recognize her carry-all as the Chanel 25 Bag — a.k.a. the same purse in Dua Lipa and Jennie’s recent brand campaigns. As modeled by Lipa and Jennie, Carey’s black 25 Bag is crafted in lightweight quilted leather, and features two large side pockets, a drawstring closure, and the brand’s signature chainlink strap. From this angle, it seems Carey opted out of any jewelry.

If you’re missing Carey’s style on the red carpet, don’t worry, her Instagram has thousands of luxe looks for you to double-tap. So, if you don’t follow the legend yet, get on that ASAP. And keep an eye out for her next off-duty outfit — it could pop up any day now.