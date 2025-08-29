Rachel Zoe is undeniably best known for her fashion empire — you know, having run a namesake label and dressed some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities in the early aughts. However, the industry vet is well-versed in the beauty realm, as well. For her latest initiative, Zoe partnered with beauty powerhouse Lancôme on a video for its Rénergie C.R.X. Triple Serum Retinol, in which the 53-year-old discusses the topic of aging.

In the clip, which appears to have been filmed in her Beverly Hills home, Zoe shares how the formula has been a real game-changer for her fine lines. “It’s a triple-dose retinol that’s gentle enough to use every day,” she says as she applies the serum to her face. “I believe that women should embrace their beauty at every age, so they can feel their most confident selves in the skin they’re in.” The stylist concludes the video by thanking Lancôme for helping women look and feel beautiful.

Packed with ingredients like retinol, vitamin C, and x-peptide, the formula is designed to reduce wrinkles and pores. And though Zoe uses the serum daily, the brand recommends starting slowly, applying it once every three days for the first week and every other day during the second week. Once you hit week three, opt for once-a-day application. Not sold yet? Take a gander at the reviews. One user dubbed it the “best serum,” while another claimed it noticeably reduced their dark spots (and there are many, many more worth reading).

Lancôme isn’t the only one making moves. Zoe is also booked and busy these days, having recently announced her return to reality television. The fashion expert, who starred in Bravo’s The Rachel Zoe Project from 2008 to 2013, will be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 15. “I actually cried," she told People, describing the moment she found out she got the gig. “I was like, 'How is this even possible?' The whole thing is wild. It's been a very surreal time, honestly.” In other words, you’re about to see a lot more of her.

