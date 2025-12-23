Shivering in single-digit temperatures isn’t fun, nor is scraping ice off a car before sunrise. Winter comes with its fair share of drawbacks, but there is a silver lining: the frigid forecast calls for statement-making outerwear, including plush faux fur jackets.

There’s little reason to buy the real thing anymore. Thanks to advances in technology and manufacturing, faux fur has become more convincing, durable, and thoughtfully made than ever before, according to Lauren Nouchi, the co-founder of Apparis.

“Faux fur today isn’t what it was 10 years ago, the innovation, texture, and craftsmanship rival—and often surpass—real fur in both feel and longevity,” she tells TZR. “With recycled fibers and responsible manufacturing, faux fur offers a more modern, thoughtful alternative.”

For those new to shopping faux fur, knowing where to start can feel overwhelming. Nouchi recommends focusing first on texture. “Pay attention to the hand-feel; high-quality faux fur should feel plush, soft, and smooth, never plastic-y,” she says. “Run your hand both with and against the pile to test movement and resiliency.”

She also points out how a good faux fur coat should hold its shape on the body. “Look for clean lines, strong shoulders or collar shaping, and a weight that feels substantial but not heavy,” the expert shares.

With that guidance in mind, ahead are five of the best brands to shop for faux fur this winter. Cozy season just got a chic upgrade.

Apparis

Founded in New York by French entrepreneurs Lauren Nouchi and Amélie Brick, Apparis quickly amassed a loyal fan base of editors, stylists, and celebrities (like J.Lo and Khloé Kardashian) after launching in 2018. The brand’s mission is simple: create elevated outerwear that’s accessible and better for the planet. With playful silhouettes and unexpected colorways, its super-soft faux fur jackets are designed to stand out while staying wearable.

The Frankie Shop

Known for modern wardrobe staples, The Frankie Shop brings the same cool restraint to its faux fur offering. Since launching in 2014, founder Gaëlle Drevet has built a cult following around clean lines and effortless silhouettes. The brand’s faux fur jackets range from long robe styles to shaggy statement pieces, all delivering that signature cool-girl energy. Many styles come in under $600.

Rotate

When Scandi influencers Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Friis Madsen launched Rotate in 2020, the label quickly became known for its party-ready designs. Its faux fur outerwear deserves equal attention. From fluffy belted coats to bold animal-print styles, Rotate offers statement-making options that feel playful, polished, and unapologetically fun.

Unreal Fur

Founded in Melbourne, Unreal Fur was created with the goal of eliminating real fur and animal products from fashion. A longtime partner of PETA, the brand prioritizes longevity and craftsmanship, using premium vegan materials across every piece. The result is a wide range of faux fur outerwear, including long coats, cropped jackets, and oversized vests designed to be worn season after season.

Khy

Kylie Jenner’s brand Khy has quietly built a strong lineup of faux fur jackets. The collection includes neutral, pastel, and animal-print styles, all priced under $400. According to the brand’s website, its best-selling shaggy faux fur pieces have amassed a waitlist of more than 20,000 shoppers, underscoring their popularity and quality.