And just like that, Freaky Friday 2 is already up and running. Less than a month after Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis announced the highly-anticipated sequel via a stylish Instagram post, the on-screen mother-daughter duo have returned to set to reprise their iconic roles. On July 19, the film’s loyal fanbase got a sneak peek at what’s in store for the Colemans this time around. And unsurprisingly, the new costumes seem to be just as stellar as the original film’s 2003 rotation — perhaps with a more high-fashion flair. Lohan, for one, styled a Christopher John Rogers ballgown on the first day of filming Freaky Friday 2, which marked the start of a new era for her character.

On Friday morning (how fitting) at a record store called The Record Parlour in Hollywood, Lohan was snapped by the paparazzi while film crews simultaneously captured her performance. The A-lister was all smiles in a voluminous two-piece Christopher John Rogers set in contrasting statement colors: bright red and muted green. Her eye-catching top featured a sleek knotted tie at the front which connected the design’s intricate pleating and drapery. The bottom of her strapless blouse mimicked a fit-and-flare mini dress as its asymmetrical hem hung over the waistline of her skirt. Her floor-length skirt was just as striking thanks to its voluminous petticoat and its asymmetrical hemline. She accessorized with semi-sheer black opera gloves, a rosette-embellished neck tie, and red rimless sunglasses — which helped her lean into the ‘80s-inspired energy even more. Diamond drop earrings and sky-high platform pumps rounded out her on-set OOTD.

Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

But wait — there’s more. Curtis was also spotted on set alongside Lohan in an equally head-turning ensemble. The Halloween star was photographed in an all-gray suit set adorned with distressed accents, including an undone shoulder sleeve and extra-large safety pins. She cinched her grungy topper with an oversized statement belt. Curtis chose a pair of chunky silver hoop earrings and a few matching hair clips for an extra touch of bling.

Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Now that production is officially underway, be on the look out for more close-ups of the dynamic duo on the set of Freaky Friday 2. Until their next paparazzi sighting, channel Lohan’s ‘80s-inspired outfit by shopping the curated edit below.