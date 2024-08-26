Besides attending the Tribeca Film Festival and Haute Couture Week in June, Kerry Washington has maintained a relatively low profile this summer. In fact, last week was her busiest stretch of the season as the fashion muse delivered three luxe looks in under 36 hours. ICYMI, Washington was the official emcee on the final night of the Democratic National Convention. Minutes before Kamala Harris took the stage, the Scandal alum channeled her inner Olivia Pope in a crochet Santicler skirt set. The next day, Washington donned two equally-chic press tour outfits for Season 2 of UnPrisoned, her Hulu series while out and about in New York. All this to say? She’s ending summer on a stylish note.

Just hours after she touched down in NYC from Chicago, Washington was snapped by the paparazzi in Times Square on her way to Good Morning America’s studios. Before chatting all things UnPrisoned and the DNC with GMA’s hosts, Washington offered photographers a close-up of her OOTD, complete with a Prabal Gurung two-piece sourced from the atelier’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. The entire summery set was adorned with pastel pink florals in an ethereal, watercolor paint-inspired motif. Her sleeveless top featured a corset silhouette with a subtle peplum hem, next to a matching pencil skirt that reached her ankles. From there, she continued the monochrome of feminine hues with nude pointy Le Silla pumps, and a baby pink top-handle purse from Ethan K. Brown rectangle sunglasses rounded out Washington’s first enviable ensemble of the day.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

A few hours later, Washington was photographed once again in Manhattan — dressed in entirely different look, of course. For her second Friday ‘fit, Washington embraced the burgeoning autumnal vibes in an olive green mini dress courtesy of Oscar de la Renta. The tweed number felt ultra-polished thanks to its cascading buttons, puffy short sleeves, and slim belt. Washington accessorized with the same Le Silla pumps, but she swapped out her light pink Ethan K handbag for another Oscar de la Renta selection: the label’s top-selling Tro Shoulder Bag in light green. Then, the A-lister popped on chunky gold hoop earrings and a few mismatched rings for just a touch of bling.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Whether you’re holding onto summer or jumping onboard the fall bandwagon, Washington’s two latest looks are worth copying ASAP. Even though some of her exact pieces are sold out (no surprise there), you can still mirror her sartorial prowess via the curated edit below.