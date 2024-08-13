During Halle Berry’s rise to star status, the question wasn’t if she would style a see-through design, it was simply a matter of when. Sometimes, the naked element of Berry’s OOTN was more understated — like her lace dress at the 1994 Cable Ace Awards or the voluminous tulle ballgown she wore to the 2000 Emmy Awards. Then, every once and awhile, Berry would climb the sultry scale even further (think her mesh Elie Saab gown at the 2000 Oscars). Even now, her penchant for naked numbers hasn’t wavered. On August 12, Berry donned a sheer lace midi dress with various lingerie-inspired accents at the L.A. premiere for her upcoming thriller, The Union.

Inside the Egyptian Theatre in the heart of Hollywood, Berry made the grandest of entrances at the Netflix premiere, which marked her second red carpet appearance of 2024. At first glance, the all-black look appears to be a knee-grazing midi dress. However, upon further inspection, it could also be a midi skirt and bodysuit combo. Either way, Berry’s entire ensemble was completely transparent, starting with a mesh V-neck one-piece with corset-like boning and a few notable lace embellishments. The mesh monochrome continued onto her skin-tight skirt, complete with floral lace motifs aplenty. Berry showed off the back of her luxe look, which was just as alluring as the front. The structured lining stretched down her bodysuit as the floral lace curved throughout her skirt.

On the accessories front, the Oscar-winning actor opted for minimal shine to let her red carpet attire grab all the worthy attention. She continued the all-black theme with Mary Jane-esque mesh pumps from Dolce & Gabbana. Berry skipped a statement necklace and instead accessorized with swirled diamond stud earrings alongside gold coiled rings from New York-based jewelry brand, Kallati.

(+) Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Luckily, Berry’s latest project doesn’t hit Netflix until August 16, so there’s a chance she’ll deliver more daring dresses before the week’s end. As you await her next press-related outfit (which could drop any minute now), channel her most recent glam get-up via the curated edit below.