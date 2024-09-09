Between the demure internet aesthetic and the emerging khaki trend, all signs point to this fall as being quite minimal and understated in the fashion department. However, it seems the pendulum will be swinging back to bold, bright styles in six months or so — at least, that’s what designers at New York Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Week would likely tell you. In particular, the orange color trend has been prominent on many a runway over the past few days.

Simkhai kicked things off on Saturday morning, sending models down the catwalk in several punchy, in-your-face neon numbers. Then, at Nanushka, the hue was shown by way of an intense, orangey-red skirt with a statement-making slit in the front, which was teamed with a black and white printed tank. The result? An outfit that’s simultaneously striking and sleek. Meanwhile, Ulla Johnson went with perhaps the most pared-back take on the color trend — a textured dress in a soft clay shade. (So no, you needn’t necessarily be a maximalist to join in on the look.) And if you’re into a mustard yellow type of orange, turn your attention to the roomy, relaxed trousers seen at the 3.1 Phillip Lim show. The bottoms were worn alongside a bright orange netted handbag, making the outfit extra attention-grabbing.

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Courtesy Of Simkhai INFO 1/3

Attendees have already caught on to the up-and-coming trend, as the venues have been packed with orange ensembles. McMullen’s founder Sherri McMullen, for instance, arrived at the Prabal Gurung show in a subdued-colored (but statement-making) look from the boutique’s upcoming collaboration with Christie Brown (it drops Sept. 17). Meanwhile, influencer Susie Lau stepped out in a bright orange bubble mini dress and fuzzy slides in a lighter hue. Who What Wear’s editorial director Lauren Eggertsen, too, doubled down on the shade, hitting the streets in a vivid orange Prada top and retro-looking sunglasses.

(+) Jade T. Belmes/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/3

The consensus? Orange outfits will be out in full force next spring — so consider getting ahead of the game by shopping the look ASAP.