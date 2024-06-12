This summer’s buzziest shorts trends are essentially a tale of two extremes. On one end, fashion girls are baring it all in cheeky, tight hot pants, a risqué silhouette that was unearthed on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways. And on the other side of the spectrum? Knee-skimming, wide-leg shorts are also gaining traction this season. No, you needn’t necessarily pick sides — there’s nothing wrong with getting a taste of both looks. However, if your style sensibility resonates more with the latter, perhaps it’s worth brushing up on how to work with the relaxed silhouette.

First things first — because the bottoms are typically roomy, try playing with proportions. In other words, consider opting for a top on the fitted side, such as a pared-back bodysuit or classic ribbed tank. Or, in lieu of a bodysuit, wear your favorite one-piece swimsuit — a trick I’ve been tapping into lately with my new Icon Denim Lea Shorts.

Though, if a head-to-toe oversized outfit is more your speed, a breezy button-down or ruffled blouse are both polished styles to team with wide-leg bottoms. Simply add interest by tucking just one side of the top into your shorts. Not to mention, a sleek skinny leather belt can also help break up the two slouchy silhouettes.

To see how some of the industry’s most sought-after tastemakers are styling their wide-leg shorts this summer, keep scrolling ahead.

Easy Breezy

How does one dress during peak summer? Lean into lightweight, airy fabrics, such as a cotton blouse (perhaps with a few buttons undone) and long linen shorts. According to influencer Claire Rose Cliteur, this mash-up looks great for a low-key evening grabbing a slice of pizza. And her clear wedges from Maryam Nassir Zadeh take the outfit to the next level.

Sweet & Sophisticated

Ruffled white blouses, like influencer Megan Adelaide Vega’s Gimaguas version here, are all the rage right now. Outfit suggestion: Give the feminine look a menswear-inspired touch with a pair of wide-leg plaid shorts. Black leather loafers, a brown shoulder bag, and statement choker will then tie together the ensemble.

A Little Ladylike

If you’ve been unsure how to style the vintage — or new! — strong shoulder jacket that’s been hanging in your closet, a baggy denim short is the way to go. The bottoms will help dress down the topper a bit, while giving the whole outfit a cool, laidback look. Lastly, sprinkle in a handful of elevated accents — think a raffia crossbody, black ballet flats, and gold hoops.

Timeless Palette

Rather than an oversized button-down, go for something a bit more form-fitting, like this black silk blouse courtesy of minimalist brand St. Agni. Up the polished vibes via your accessories — kitten heels, a leather bag, and a thick gold choker will do the trick.

Nothing But Basics

To make your wide-leg bottoms really stand out, contrast them against understated (albeit luxe) wardrobe basics. For instance, layer a timeless white button-down atop a coordinating ribbed tank, and then finish with a summery straw tote and slingback kitten heels. Extra credit if you add an of-the-moment cloth headband to the mix.