When it comes to her style choices, more often than not, Cate Blanchett errs on the modest side. The Australian actor rarely shows her skin, only sporting sleeveless pieces and plunging necklines every now and then. Still, those who keep an eye on her public appearances can attest that her style is anything but boring; her outfits always have that sartorial zing. For example, earlier this week, Blanchett wore red patent knee-high boots as she left the Good Morning America studios in New York City — and the radiant shoes immediately livened up her OOTD. (The actor is currently in town to promote her forthcoming film, Tár, that premieres on Oct. 7.)

Blanchett’s specific glossy shoes are the knee-grazing Trinity style from Tamara Mellon. This was the first time The Lord of the Rings actor wore a pair of shoes from the luxe accessories label, which has now cemented its trusty mainstay status in many a celeb wardrobe. (Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, and Irina Shayk are all big fans.) The actor teamed her attention-grabbing footwear with an equally vibrant vintage silk dress by Joanie Char. (Blanchett’s longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart expertly procured the azure-hued piece from JennieGirl’s Closet for the star’s talk show appearance.) The actor completed her look with another buzzy celebrity fave: a puffy, navy-hued Coussin bag from Louis Vuitton.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Raymond Hall/GC Images

So far, all photographic evidence from street style and social media suggests that tall patent leather boots are the celebrity-loved hero piece for this fall. Kylie Jenner was one of the first A-listers to sport the striking shoe as part of the head-to-toe GCDS look that she shared on Instagram back in May 2022. The outfit included a pair of glossy, skintight, over-the-knee boots in a scarlet red hue, just a shade or two lighter than Blanchett’s pair. At the time, the beauty mogul’s entire look, including the impossible-to-miss shoes, practically came fresh off the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway.

Similarly to Blanchett, many fashion-savvy celebs have embraced the dramatic look since then. Kate Hudson, for instance, wore a pair of Stuart Weitzman’s black patent thigh-high Ultrastuart 100 boots to a public appearance less that a week ago. Incidentally, the trend-forward shoe also appeared in the luxury label’s Fall 2022 campaign, starring Kim Kardashian.

Are you ready to try the celebrity-favorite boot trend yet? If so, keep scrolling to shop Blanchett’s exact shoe, alongside a selection of TZR’s trend-forward picks, below.

