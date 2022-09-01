Based on the quality the of red carpet looks, showcased films, exotic locale, and even celebrity itself, the Venice Film Festival stands almost alone. Acting as a bookend for the upcoming award season, the 11-day event is absolutely stuffed with glamour and intrigue — what stars are showing up when, wearing what, and with whom on their arm? This year, the 2022 Venice Film Festival’s best beauty looks are shaping up to be some of the most exciting in recent memory, and TZR is here to catalog them all.

Though only a few days into the festival, celebrities like Julianne Moore, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tessa Thompson, and Emma Chamberlain are all wearing their versions and takes on the latest trends, and showing off more than a few new ones along the way. Thompson’s just-dyed crimson curls and a diamond-pavé chain create the world’s coolest pseudo-ponytail, while Barbra Palvin’s gelled spikes practically tell a complete story from beginning to end. Considering the staggering length of the Venice Film Festival, expect this to merely be the tip of the iceberg, and there’s no telling what’s up next. Below, an ever-growing list of some of the best Venice Film Fest looks of the season — so far, anyway.

Cate Blanchett

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Sometimes, less is more. A fresh-faced Cate Blanchett let her floral explosion gown do most of the talking, but her voluminous lashes and gently-waved side part still have something to say.

Tessa Thompson

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Can you practically hear the chorus of angels singing out one perfect note? Everything about Tessa Thompson’s Day One look is heavenly, from the cloud-grey of her gown to the delicate curl tendril against her forehead.

Julianne Moore

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julianne Moore has always had a knack for building aesthetic hybrids from different eras and decades, but this futuristic take on Little Red Riding Hood — complete with a demure hair bow and romantic smoky eyes — is next-level.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Film festival fashion and beauty would be nothing without Jodie Turner-Smith, who always manages to ignite a trend with every appearance. After last year’s brilliant jewel-toned eye look, she’s back with a more subtle, nuanced take: dark green, which perfectly ties together her entire look.

Barbara Palvin

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

The way Barbara Palvin’s eastern-inspired elongated wing liner is a direct reference to the sculptural spikes in her hair is a testament to the power of cohesion. Refined and regal, she just glows.

Emma Chamberlain

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Classic is always a viable option, especially for young stars like Emma Chamberlain. Her timeless smoky eye — complete with a bronze wing — is an excellent off-set to her slicked ponytail.