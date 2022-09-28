Everything You Need To Recreate Reese Witherspoon’s Glamorous New Powder Room

When house renovations get out of hand, it’s typically not thought of as a good thing. But when it came to Reese Witherspoon’s recent “small, little project” at home that turned into a full-fledged overhaul of multiple spaces, it definitely turned out to be a positive. Case in point: Witherspoon’s powder room which, thanks to a serious makeover, is now one of the most stylish examples of this type of space we’ve seen.

The actor and entrepreneur unveiled the revamp of the room on Instagram on Sept. 27, sharing the details in a video that she posted as part of a partnership with Kohler. In it, she walks viewers through various spots in her home that she renovated with the help of Bonesteel Trout Hall and the fixtures brand — including, of course, that aforementioned powder room. “This is so amazing,” Witherspoon said in the video upon seeing it for the first time. And we’d have to say we agree.

While all the spaces she highlighted in Instagram Reels were lustworthy, the powder room was particularly eye-catching for a few reasons. In contrast to Witherspoon’s other subdued rooms, it was colorful, glam, and full of personality. In fact, it was downright inspiring to see how so much style was packed into such a small space.

Fortunately, it’s actually pretty easy to recreate this look anywhere. Witherspoon’s powder room (which you can see in more detail in a post on Kohler’s site) features a few distinct details that make it so chic — and you can definitely incorporate them into your own home. TZR has broken them down (and rounded up products) to help you copy the Hello Sunshine founder’s new space, ahead.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Playful Wallpaper

One of the most defining details of Witherspoon’s powder room has to be the wallpaper. The playful, small-scale print is the perfect contrast to the heaviness of all the stone, and gives an unexpected juxtaposition to the space.

Contrasting Metals

While the actor doesn’t go overboard in mixing metals in this room, she does employ a curated combination that adds undeniable interest. Brass hardware on the sink, mirror, and pendant light pair beautifully with the black metal sconces, giving the glamorous spot an eclectic, vintage-inspired touch.

A Mixture Of Stones

Though there are a lot of important players in this space, the stone details and pieces truly make it what it is. By using a mixture on the floor and counter, the team behind the powder room not only added drama, but another element of contrast as well. Plus, it tones down the sweetness of the pastel hues and curved silhouettes around the room.

Pastel Seating

Witherspoon loves a cohesive, almost monochromatic color scheme (it’s a constant throughout all her homes), so it’s no surprise she took that direction in her powder room as well. To go with her pink wallpaper, she also included a rosy accent chair next to the sink for added seating that’s the perfect finishing touch.