For fashion girls, a change in seasons often brings forth fresh styling opportunities. This fall, you’re likely pulling out your favorite sweaters or denim jackets while trying to figure out new ways to wear them. As you’re putting extra thought into curating a look, thankfully you can find plenty of sartorial inspiration from your favorite street style stars and celebrities. Jennifer Aniston’s fall outfit, for instance, taught a lesson in how to mix and match familiar classics in a refreshing way. While filming The Morning Show, Aniston was spotted in a pair of dark blue Valentina jeans from Favorite Daughter. The affordable bottoms (they’re $198) were styled with a black turtleneck shirt and a matching cropped blazer on top.

Although Aniston’s outfit might have been a mere costume for her onscreen character Alex Levy, it certainly still provided more than enough autumnal inspiration for Aniston’s fans. After all, the star has a penchant for bootcut jeans IRL — it’s one of her trusty wardrobe staples — and is known for her laid-back, casual-cool style. Additionally back in November 2021, Aniston stepped out for a stroll in Nili Lotan’s Oakland jeans, similar to the style below, and on that occasion wore them with a turtleneck sweater and black pointy-toe boots too.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As for shoes, on set Aniston stepped into a pair of black suede boots, which were almost entirely obscured by the hems of her jeans. She then finished the look with sleek aviator frames with clear lenses. The best part about this entire outfit is that you can still shop Aniston’s exact pair of bootcut jeans ahead. After you’ve secured the pants, team them with Aniston-approved accouterments to complete your outfit. This is the perfect autumnal ensemble that you can wear out to dinner, on date nights, or even to work if your offices don’t employ a strict dress code. You can thank Aniston, nay Levy, for the fall outfit inspo.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.