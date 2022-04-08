April 7 was a big night for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Ahead of the premiere of Hulu’s new reality show The Kardashians on April 14, several members of the famous family came together to celebrate at their red carpet event. As one would expect, it was also a big night for fashion, as the stars shined in their respective looks. Kylie Jenner wore a white dress to The Kardashians event, which officially marked her return to the public eye since giving birth to her second child. She stunned in an all-white Coperni look, which was photographed by Blair Caldwell.

In contrast with the French label’s Fall 2022 runway look, pictured below, the entrepreneur and reality star wore the lustrous, sleek one-shoulder dress with matching white, thigh-high boots versus a bright pair of heels. (Her footwear was a custom Amina Muaddi x Coperni creation.) The end result was part vintage glam and part futuristic. In terms of detail, the latex frock featured a subtle cutout at the chest, rosettes at the neckline and bust, and a slit up the left leg.

The red carpet pro seemingly posed for the Instagram photos before the premiere. Jenner stood against a white backdrop, and closeups of her outfit revealed her polished jewels and bronzed makeup, which naturally came from her eponymous cosmetics line. She wore her hair side-parted and pulled back to keep the look streamlined.

The original Coperni runway look was more drape-y rather than skin-tight, which means Jenner’s dress might’ve been customized to her tastes. The original creation, however, closely followed the theme of the collection, which explored notions of the teenage chrysalis over the fate of Hollywood glamour (and was also, notably, sewn in Ukraine). Other looks included a sheer, asymmetric white dress with sneakers and a tiered mini dress made of upcycled ties.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Jenner wasn’t the only one in the group wearing latex. (The family is known to love the material for its body-hugging nature.) Kim Kardashian wore a liquid silver gown by Thierry Mugler to the show premiere and accessorized with a coordinating choker, earrings, and bracelets on each wrist. Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, also wore ultra-fitted gowns for the occasion.

If you didn’t keep up at all with the family’s red carpet looks, you can see them ahead.

Kris Jenner

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Kourtney Kardashian

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Kim Kardashian

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Khloé Kardashian