Rihanna’s always been a master of aesthetic reinvention, but she’s seemed to dedicate summer 2024 to breaking her own personal record. In the lead-up to the announcement of her long-awaited Fenty Hair line, the megastar’s been photographed wearing long blowouts with bangs, elaborate updos, intricate protective braids, and even a super-short pixie cut. She’s proven time and time again that she can do it all, but her latest look might be the ultimate evidence of her hair care brand’s efficacy. Just days before the official launch, Rihanna’s short, natural curls made their debut at a special preview event in New York City. They’re the same shade of honey blonde that she’s been sporting all year, but now close-cropped and full of lush spirals, coils, and curls. They look so healthy than fans have reached a conclusion: If her routine is full of Fenty products, the brand expansion is definitely worth trying out.

Rih showed off the new natural look just as a longer teaser trailer for her brand dropped across her assorted social media accounts. She didn’t divulge too many specifics, but shots of deep conditioners, detanglers, and a tub of edge control gel (complete with a brush) can all be seen in the quick clip. Most importantly, she notes in the video, “[I] included repair in every step.”

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

That focus on hydration, repairing damage, and mitigating further breakage is clear based on the shots of her natural hair alone. A few inches long, her curls seem well-nourished and meticulously cared-for, palpably healthy enough to encourage anyone to reach for an intensive conditioner and silk pillowcase or bonnet tonight. Rihanna’s color placement is interesting, though. There seems to be a bit of grow-out through her roots, suggesting her multi-month affair with blonde might be coming to an end in the near future. While this is far from Rihanna’s first time going au naturel with her gorgeous curls, this is the shortest fans have seen them in a while.

With the official Fenty Hair release just days away, debuting on the brand website June 13, Rihanna could have turned to any supermodel in the industry to show off her wares. It turns out, though, that she’s her own best advertisement possible.