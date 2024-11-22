With winter fast approaching, many of us are now looking to our beauty routines to make adjustments for the colder weather. Some might be finalizing their skin care game plans or nailing down a hydrating makeup routine, but for the natural hair girlies, our focus tends to lie in how we’re going to style our curls and coils. And with the sheer number of options, it might seem like an easy decision, but every style has its pros and cons. You have to factor in hats, scarves, manageability, and scalp exposure to the cold. It’s all about deciding what your needs are and what style suits those requirements. Luckily, the best winter 2025 protective styles and natural haircuts work with your lifestyle and tolerance to the cold weather.

So, for anyone trying to figure out which route to take, TZR has tapped two celebrity hairstylists to help guide your decision. If you’re leaning towards a protective style, you might want one that’s long like boho braids, flat like cornrows, or easy to manage like twists. On the opposite end, for those letting their curls and coils roam free, you may lean towards a spirited mullet, a funky shag, or an aerodynamic mohawk. These experts are here to break down the looks, who they’re best for, and important styling tips.

Below, you’ll find winter 2025’s top trending protective styles and haircuts for natural hair. Your stylist is going to have so much fun recreating these looks.

Protective Styles

Boho Knotless Braids

Boho braids have been a mainstay protective style since last summer, and the trend doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon. Characterized by knotless braids featuring loose curly strands, the look gives off a beachy vibe that always appears carefree and matches a bohemian style. When it comes to styling tips, celebrity braider Xia Charles says, “The longer the better. [It’s] simple, yet elegant.”

Cornrows

For the consistent hat and scarf wearers, there is no better style suited for those accessories than cornrows. Not only is there so much room for experimentation with the braiding pattern and length, but when it’s time to cover up and brace the cold, the flat braids will easily fit under a cap. “They need little to no maintenance, so you can spend more time enjoying the holiday with your friends and family and also feel confident that your hair is laid in the process,” says Charles. Pro tip: Find a satin-lined beanie so that’ll help your style avoid the frizz that can come from friction with harsh fabrics.

Senegalese Twists

“[Senegalese twists are] for the client that wants a lightweight option and versatility,” says Charles. With no loose strands and lots of options for size and length, you can really customize the style based on how much time you’re willing to put in on preservation. Like with all styles, making sure your scalp and natural hair type are properly moisturized should be a priority. After hydrating your locks with an oil and mousse, Charles suggests using the RevAir Dryer to, “dry your hair in half the time and prevent damage and breakage.”

Natural Haircuts

Curly Mullet

Considering shrinkage and styling efforts, you might be nervous about trying a curly mullet, but celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims says the look “screams confidence and style.” Featuring shorter face-framing pieces that grow in length below the ear, the curly mullet is actually more low-maintenance than you’d think. It requires no heat with the main styling target being curl definition. For upkeep, Sims suggests using a diffuser post-washday to achieve more volume at the crown and going to the salon for trims every six weeks to maintain the varying lengths.

Layered Shag

If a silk press has been calling your name this season, Sims suggests a long or short layered shag as the look for you. “It transitions beautifully from straight to curly,” he says. Plus, he notes if you go longer, the layers will last all winter while a shorter shag will need the sides and back touched up every four weeks. To avoid re-wetting and restyling your curls on a daily basis, Sims advises that you use the Flawless By Gabrielle Union Curl Refresher Spray “to redefine your locks.”

Textured Mohawk

“[Singer] Cassie and I broke trends with this textured mohawk [in the early 2000s], and [now] it’s back,” says Sims. The expert hair stylist praises the look for how it crosses “gender barriers” between masculine and feminine characteristics, and it works for all curl patterns. You can even try out the look with locs or straightened strands which makes it adaptable. “It works specifically for winter because you can incorporate scarves and wraps [when styling]” says Sims. Additionally, committing to shaving your sides might be too much, so if you’re just looking to test it out, you can simply slick your sides to mimic the look. But, if you do choose to go for the snip, just know that you’ll need a touchup every two weeks.