From her colored contacts to her mile-long nails, Cardi B is one of the first people you think of when it comes to celebrities who have fun — and take risks — with their glam. Her bold choices for hair, makeup, and manicures influence the beauty lovers all over the world to break out of their comfort zones and try something new for a change. And while from day to day and event to event, she easily goes from Old Hollywood to haute couture, one aspect of her makeup has been sticking around recently — literally. The rapper has been consistently sporting face gems, and her subtle way of wearing them might just convince you to give in to the trend.

On Monday, October 21st, Cardi’s trusted makeup artist Erika La’Pearl gave fans a closeup of one of her latest looks, which included upswept liquid liner, plush i-ENVY lashes, contoured glossy lips, and a dainty crystal adorning her left upper cheekbone. Complete with her bouncy dark brunette bob (the handiwork of hairstylist/wig maker Tokyo Stylez) and paired with a grey sweater dress and matching coat, the overall effect was totally glamorous while still feeling appropriate for a casual afternoon stroll. But if you revisit the Grammy winner’s major makeup moments from the past few weeks — from high fashion for Paris Fashion Week to vintage bombshell at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — you’ll notice her eye gem has actually been adding a wink (pun intended) of extra glamour for weeks now.

Facial gems and decals have been popping up in a more mainstream (read: not strictly editorial) way since Euphoria popularized the playful makeup accessory a few years back. Olivia Wilde and Ariana Grande are some of the noted celebrity fans of the trend, but even more recently Taylor Swift’s glitter freckles put a new spin on bedazzled beauty. What makes Cardi B’s version different from some of these aforementioned adornments is its subtlety. The size and placement (when not by her left eye, you might spot one Marilyn Monroe-style above her lip) makes it feel like a slightly more glamorous beauty mark, providing a chic glint of sparkle — not over-the-top dazzle.

Not only is Cardi’s facial gem surprisingly versatile, it’s actually pretty simple to recreate, thanks to plenty of self-adhesive versions. Copy her placement by the eye or try it in your favorite beauty mark location for an added element of glam. And with holiday season around the corner, there’s no better time for sparkle and shine.