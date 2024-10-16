Of course when you think of classic Victoria’s Secret, the word “bombshell” quite easily comes to mind. And while the brand has been evolving over the past several years, it certainly returned to those va-va-voom roots with its 2024 Fashion Show. And it wasn’t just the runway models like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, and Tyra Banks who got the memo — celebrity attendees like Jodie Turner-Smith, Suni Lee, and Ice Spice also embraced the sultry glam theme in their own unique ways. A perfect example? Cardi B, whose voluminous retro hairstyle channeled ‘60s hair icons of yore.

The rapper, who recently gave birth to her third child, stepped onto the pink carpet with big, bouncy brunette waves and a deep side part. The look came just 24 hours after Cardi stepped out for her birthday celebration in contrastingly waist-length black curls. But switching up her style is a given for the On Dat Money artist, who loves to experiment with her hair, makeup, and nails. In fact, just a few weeks ago she turned heads at Paris Fashion Week with a series of new beauty looks that included red, Botticelli waves and a razored black pixie cut within a day or so of each other.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

That being said, the hair chameleon loves being on-theme for an event via her glam and wardrobe, so, of course, when it was time to attend Victoria’s Secret’s big comeback show, she opted to go full vixen mode. Whereas the quintessential image of the VS angel includes long, windswept waves, Cardi’s hairstyle was distinctly more vintage-inspired, with sculpted but soft face-framing waves (including an expertly curled bang), which was a call back to a more Old Hollywood glam type of siren as opposed to the lingerie and wing-clad variety from VS’ ‘90s heyday.

Of course, the bombshell moment came courtesy of the rapper’s go-to hairstylist/wig master Mia Jackson (better known as Tokyo Stylez), who has helped create some of Cardi’s most memorable looks. Her retro style for the fashion show was complemented by an equally soft and sultry beat by Erika la’ pearl that consisted of pinky-brown eyes and lips and a crisp cat eye liner. And while the show featured a multitude of hair and makeup takeaways that are sure to start trending ASAP — like VS’ signature nude glossy lips, sculpted bronzy cheeks, and center-parted long, beachy waves — this glamorous throwback is bound to be just as influential to beauty lovers who, like Cardi, have a penchant for switching things up. Time to dust off those oversized hot rollers.