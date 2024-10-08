Considering her Eras Tour costumes, hair, and makeup are so meticulously coordinated so they look identical for every show, it makes sense that Taylor Swift would use football games as her regular opportunity to try out new beauty trends and fun outfit combinations. Award shows are a bit high-stakes for anything too dramatically different, but her cozy box at Arrowhead Stadium, where she can watch boyfriend Travis Kelce play with the Kansas City Chiefs, is her safe space to aesthetically experiment. Most recently, at the Oct. 7 game against the New Orleans Saints, Swift wore glitter freckles in a shimmering shade of sparkly gold. Paired with her classic crimson lipstick, it’s a whole new way to channel team spirit.

Swift showed up at the game with her father, dressed in a sultry, punky plaid set that subtly incorporated her favorite team’s colors. The deep oxblood in her tartan-print Vivienne Westwood corset (one of her most-worn garment styles this year) and skirt matched her dark red lipstick, something of a return to form after wearing more nude-colored makeup through much of fall. Swift’s long nails were painted with a glittery gold polish, which tied right in with the stick-on freckles appliqué that stretched cheekbone-to-cheekbone and across the bridge of her nose.

It’s a pretty unexpected look from Swift, who usually doesn’t stray too far from her signature red lip-cat eye combo. If there were ever a time to branch out, though, it’s a heart-of-the-season football game. Faux freckles have been a popular makeup add-on for a few years now, but she’s taking it to a whole new level with this press-on sticker made by beauty brand Fazit. The company offers both life-like patches and glittery, colorful editions, both of which have gone viral online before — further proof that Swift does indeed stay lurking the For You Page.

The stickers apply just like those temporary tattoos from childhood. Position them just right, press a damp washcloth firmly over the patch, then lift off to reveal the constellation of shimmery speckles left behind. With Halloween only three weeks away, consider this some early Swift-sponsored inspiration.