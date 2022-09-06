The Euphoria effect can never be understated. Though months into the show’s annual hiatus, its influence is absolutely everywhere — from clothing at the mall to runways, celebrity and civilian beauty looks, and even in music and other visual media. Makeup-wise, our current era can only be divided into two halves: B.E. (Before Euphoria), and A.E. Following in the shimmering footsteps of her fellow A-listers, Olivia Wilde’s face gems at a Venice Film Festival Variety party are legitimately breathtaking. Rather than opt for a miniature constellation of crystals, Wilde went for one massive star covering her right eye, allowing the rest of her makeup to subtly support the statement star. It’s one of the most elaborate face gem look seen on a celebrity so far, and it’s ripe for recreation.

The Don’t Worry Darling director’s appearance at the Variety event was one of only two made at the film festival so far but Wilde’s looks at each couldn’t have been more different. At the nighttime industry event, her crystal star, inky eyeliner, and plunging blazer called to mind a modern take on David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane lightning bolt — they’re equally bold and face-spanning. But by her film’s premiere the next day, Wilde had transformed again.

Both the star makeup and red carpet look were created by celebrity makeup artist Wendy Rowe on behalf of Pat McGrath Labs. After laying down a smooth, dewy base with the classic Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection foundation (partially thanks to the prepping power of McGrath’s new Essence), blush, and highlighter, Rowe arranged the star crystals before drawing thick, dramatic inner and outer corner wings.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The next day on the red carpet, Wilde was the quintessential glamour girl with a soft smoky eye and cascading, softly-curled waves. This time, Rowe used the Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction Palette to build out an ethereal, silvery eyeshadow wash before layering on and smudging out both kohl eyeliner and liquid eyeliner. Finally, Rowe gave Wilde just a hint of peachy-pink lip color with the Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick in Dream Lover. Two appearances, two home runs — it’s the Wilde way.