Never underestimate the power of a simple silk satin dress. This was our immediate thought when we spotted Brie Larson in said silhouette on Instagram. The actor posted an #OOTD of herself in a silky, red cutout maxi from Rodarte in a Kool-Aid hue so bright that it jumped off the screen to capture our attention. Larson also wore the gown so well: It fit her figure perfectly, allowing the central cutout lace detail to give the designer number a sultry yet romantic feel.

Judging by the actor’s IG comment section, we’re not the only ones who thought Larson looked gorgeous. Her fans left praises and remarks like: “Mother is mothering” and “QUEEEEEEN ❤️❤️.” For anyone wondering about Larson’s location, and why is she wearing such an exquisite red carpet premiere-worthy look, you kind of get an answer in the comments. According to some eagle-eyed stans who recognized the room’s interior decor, they’re saying Larson is at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa in Florida. Why is she there? We can only assume it might be for work-related matters as her upcoming film, The Marvels, is scheduled for release in November. (The superhero franchise is owned by The Walt Disney Company.)

While we appreciate the sleuthing her fans put into pinpointing Larson’s location, we focused our efforts on tracking down her exact Rodarte dress. The piece is currently available to shop in black, lavender floral, and mint floral prints, but unfortunately not in that bright red shade. Perhaps it was a custom design for the actor? We wouldn’t put this past Rodarte’s designers, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, as they’re friends with the star. Over the years, the actor has worn their creations to Hollywood events like the 2017 Golden Globes and even attended the brand’s fashion show during February New York Fashion Week.

With two projects coming out this year — in addition to The Marvels, Larson will star in Apple TV’s new series Lessons in Chemistry come October — you can definitely expect to see more of her consistently excellent press tour style. Keep an eye out, and in the meantime, pick up a silk satin dress of your own to wear for any last-minute summer parties below.