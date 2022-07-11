Sultry garments dominated the fashion industry in 2022, with styles like the crop top and cutout dress popping up everywhere you turn. (Take a peek at the street style looks from Paris Haute Couture Week, for example, which was filled with ensembles that bared it all.) Celebrities, too, love flirty, tiny tops as they can be worn for day or night. The latest star to reach for a versatile crop top was Brie Larson, who attended the opening of Marvel Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris on July 9.

The actor’s sequined number came from Oscar de la Renta’s Fall 2022 collection, which was beloved for its wide array of colorful offerings designed for nights out on the town. For the celebratory occasion, Larson dressed the crop top up for her photo op by styling it with classic high-waisted trousers with a wide-leg silhouette. To give the ensemble an over-the-top and heroic feel (it was for Marvel, after all), she wore a custom Oscar de la Renta cape with gold sequin embellishments. Because of the outfit’s bold details, she kept accessories minimal via a pair of gold earrings with a starburst detail on the end. She then polished off the look with a pair of metallic gold pumps.

Given that Larson plays Captain Marvel in the superhero franchise (her alter ego’s super powers include enhanced strength and immunity to toxins), her overall outfit certainly emanated super woman vibes. And best of all, her exact crop top and pants are still available to shop should you want to channel that same energy. For a more dressed down, everyday look, however, you can totally ditch the cape and swap out heels for sneakers. (Larson will not judge you.)

