All the festivities are back for February Fashion Month — think late-night parties, star-studded runway shows, and exclusive dinners hosted by brands and celebrities themselves. Leading the charge is the New York Fashion Week circuit, which kicks off on Sept. 9 and ends Sept. 15. Industry tastemakers and Hollywood’s It crowd are already in town to celebrate, so you know the celebrity outfits at NYFW Fall/Winter 2023 are top notch.

Before the official shows began, on Feb. 8 Emma Roberts hosted a party with Saks filled with Champagne and celebrity sightings — Julia Fox and Ashley Park were amongst the guests in attendance. For the special night, Roberts wore a sweet Proenza Schouler white dress and Schultz boots. Meanwhile, partygoers like Fox took the edgier route in a bomber jacket and coordinating skirt set. Elsewhere in the Big Apple, Cult Gaia celebrated its NYC flagship opening, where Emily Ratajkowski mingled with guests and fans.

As the parties and front row heat up, TZR will track every notable celebrity outfit ahead, so follow along for the fun and for outfit style inspiration, too. Then stay tuned for more, as TZR will take you along to London, Milan, and Paris — you won’t want to miss a single outfit.

Emma Roberts

To kick off NYFW, Saks and Roberts hosted a star-studded party at The Jazz Club in NYC. The Maybe I Do actor wore a Proenza Schouler dress, Schultz boots, and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.

Julia Fox

Fox also attended the Saks event in a cropped gray bomber jacket and skirt set with platform black boots.

Ashley Park

Park shined, quite literally, in a button-down denim shirt with scattered crystal detailing all around the shoulders.

Emily Ratajkowski

On Feb. 8, Ratajkowski attended the opening of Cult Gaia’s first New York flagship store in a sheer, embellished black dress.

