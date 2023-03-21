Sometimes when you buy a new piece of clothing and love it so much, you can’t help but wear it repeatedly. Because contrary to the famed line “Lizzie McGuire, you are an outfit repeater!” that may live rent-free in your head (IYKYK), there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being seen in public donning the same dress or trousers on multiple occasions — and celebrities agree. Take, for instance, Brie Larson and her Reformation jacket — this past week and a half alone, the Captain Marvel actor posted not one, but three pictures of herself in the outerwear on Instagram.

On March 10, Larson snapped a mirror selfie in the Los Angeles-based label’s Marco Bomber Jacket, which has an oversized silhouette and a zipper front closure. The star went for a comfortable look by pairing the coat with royal blue Crocs adorned with plenty of jibbitzs — she’s a Crocs stan — and a burnt orange sweatsuit. Then, not even a week later, she took to her social media account again, this time posting a photo of herself in the coat styled with a black beret, a white button-down shirt, and a tan pullover. She captioned the image: “I used to think it was beret szn, but really it’s bonnet szn (shout out to Iman for crocheting my dream bonnet).”

If you thought she was done sharing her new favorite outerwear with her 6.8 million Insta followers, think again. On March 20, the 33 year old uploaded another photo of herself in the Ref piece. This time, she wore the bomber jacket with a beanie, straight-leg jeans, and Timberland boots.

Even though Larson styled the jacket in three completely different ways, she took a fairly casual, laid-back approach to every look. However, if you prefer to dress the jacket up, try teaming it with a breezy floral dress and strappy sandals (weather permitting, of course). Or perhaps, style it with a romantic blouse and sultry miniskirt if that is more your speed.

The bomber jacket, available in Dark Olive, Marzipan and Indio hues, is a spring must-have piece, as Larson can attest to. Should you want to nab more pieces from her wardrobe, too, shop the similar options below. And remember: Don’t be afraid to post countless photos in your outerwear à la Larson.