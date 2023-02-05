These 2023 Grammys Fashion Looks Stole The Show

Quick question for all style buffs out there: What do Jennifer Lopez’s Versace jungle-print dress, Lady Gaga’s celestial Giorgi Armani Privé number, and Rihanna’s strapless tulle Giambattista Valli gown all have in common? Drumroll, please — yep, that’s right, they were all worn at the Grammys. (Props for knowing your fashion culture!) Needless to say, the annual award showcases some of the most iconic sartorial moments in history — and one glance at the 2023 Grammys fashion looks will confirm this time around was no different. Indeed, the celebrity set seriously outdid themselves this year.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, the Hollywood crowd gathered at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, stepping on the red carpet in the best of the best. For starters, look to icon Shania Twain, who stunned in a jumbo polka dot suit by Harris Reed. Meanwhile, Bebe Rexha went the Barbiecore route with a bright pink halter gown by Moschino that was all the more head-turning thanks to her flipped out ‘70s shag hair. And those are just a few noteworthy looks — yes, there are many more that can’t be missed.

Keep scrolling to see TZR’s favorite fashion moments from the star-studded event. And as always, make sure to check back as more jaw-dropping looks will be added as the night goes on.

Shania Twain

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The music icon went for bold in a Harris Reed suit and Messika jewelry.

Laverne Cox

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cox stunned in a Kim Kassas Dress, Garo Esparo panta-leggings, Ilene Joy, Al Zain, Poche and Mara jewelry.

Maren Morris

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The country sensation went for a plunging sheer gown by Off-White.

Amanda Gorman

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Amanda Gorman wore a sheer Prada number.

Bebe Rexha

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Rexha embraced Barbie pink in a cutout gown by Moschino.

Brandi Carlile

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

The singer-songwriter and winner of the Best Rock Performance award stepped onto the carpet in a Versace suit.

Dylan Mulvaney

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Mulvaney opted for a cutout gown from Christian Siriano’s Spring/Summer ‘23 collection.

Ingrid Andress

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Best Country Duo/Group Performance nominee wore a black gown from Bevza’s Spring/Summer ‘23 collection.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Kelsea Ballerini brought some sunshine to the red carpet via a vibrant yellow Prabal Gurung dress.

Anitta

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer opted for a dramatic LBD by Atelier Versace and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

