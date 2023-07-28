If you’re a Beyoncé stan, you’re likely following her Renaissance World Tour and may have even secured those coveted tickets to one of the shows. For those who managed to do so and live in, or around, New Jersey, this weekend is going to be in your highlight reel. The artist will be in town, performing at Metlife Stadium Saturday and Sunday. And, here’s another announcement that may brighten up your day: To celebrate the star’s upcoming events, Tiffany & Co. have unveiled their new Return to Tiffany jewelry collab with Beyoncé, available to shop on July 29.

Priced from $275 to $700, the limited-edition collection includes a variety of necklaces with varying chain styles. You can opt for a chunky linked design or a more delicate piece should your tastes skew more minimal. These are the latest chic additions to the iconic Return to Tiffany line, which originated in 1966, when the brand first began selling key tags that featured the now popular phrase: “Please Return to Tiffany & Co. New York.” They were assigned a unique registration number too, ensuring that if the owner and their keys were separated, they would be reunited at the Tiffany Fifth Avenue flagship store. Of course, the tagline has evolved over the years to now decorate the luxury label’s selection of dazzling jewelry including its bracelets and heart stud earrings.

What makes the Beyoncé-approved pieces different from the existing Return to Tiffany selection, however, is that the new pendants are infused with the iconography and spirit of her tour. One says “Welcome to the Renaissance Beyoncé 925” while another engraving features a horse (an obvious nod to her album cover) above a “Tiffany & Co. New York 925” message.

Although everyone had us at Beyoncé, if you need further enticing to add a piece to cart, consider this: a full 100% of the profits from the sales of the collection will benefit the ABOUT LOVE Scholarship program, an ongoing partnership among Tiffany & Co., BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation. (BeyGOOD is a philanthropic organization founded by the star in 2013 while the latter public charity provides financial assistance and scholarships to disadvantaged students.) According to a press statement from the luxury jewelry brand, “the proceeds will expand upon the $2 million pledged in 2021 for scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs),” including places like Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, and Bennett College in North Carolina.

This latest partnership between the singer and Tiffany & Co. is a natural evolution of their relationship, as Bey has been wearing pieces from the label all throughout her Renaissance World Tour. For instance, she rocked a custom Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Mesh dress to kick off her show in Toronto earlier this month and while performing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania a few weeks ago, the star wore a selection of sparkly baubles, like the Tiffany Victoria mixed cluster earrings and a platinum diamond Tiffany Victoria Bracelet. Additionally, prior to all this she starred in the brand’s 2022 Lose Yourself Campaign.

Since the Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé collection doesn’t drop until tomorrow, watch this space as TZR will update it with products as soon as they’re available to shop. (We have our eyes on that horse motif pendant necklace.)