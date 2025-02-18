If it wasn’t already abundantly clear from her series of recent honey-dipped looks (like her embellished Schiaparelli at the Grammys or her paillette-covered Balmain for the Mufasa premiere, to name only a few) or her gilded Sir Davis launch, Beyoncé is officially in her golden era. The singer’s Renaissance rollout and tour was all about futuristic silver — and she even launched a perfume to match. However, the latest addition to her growing fragrance family, Cé Lumière, was first teased late last fall and the Art Deco bottle reflected her move toward warmer metallics. Now the scent is finally available for purchase and Bey celebrated with a coordinating head-to-toe look, right down to her gold eye makeup.

In honor of the perfume’s launch on Feb. 15, the Album of the Year winner released some fresh campaign content. In the video, she is literally covered in gold as the embodiment of her new citrus-y sweet scent — including her skin and hair. But Beyoncé also shared a more subtle — yet still shimmering — look with luminous, light-reflecting skin and bronze-y gold shadow all over her lids from her lash line to her brow bone.

Metallic eye makeup happens to be a favorite of the Cécred founder, and she has been known to wear gold and champagne tones on her eyes in the past. But in comparison to, for example, the shadow she wore to photographer Lenny Santiago’s 50th birthday last May, her newer hue is less of a yellow gold. Instead, the deeper bronze shade gives a warmth and richness to her makeup that created a beautiful contrast to her bright platinum hair.

The beauty look was completed with lush lashes, honey-glossed lips, and a generous dusting of gold shimmer powder covering every visible inch of skin. Though certainly still on the editorial side, the makeup can easily be adapted to something more wearable for everyday (or going out) — starting with her gold eye shadow. For daytime, brush on a sheer wash of a similarly bronze-y color, blending softly up and into the crease. Create a more dramatic nighttime effect by following the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer’s lead and piling on more pigment, extending all the way up to the brow bone. If you’re using a metallic powder, press on with your finger for maximum shine.

Of course the only natural way to finish off this gilded look with with a spritz of Cé Lumière, which you can now get your hands on via Bey’s website. That is, if it’s still in the budget post purchase of Cowboy Carter tour tickets.