It’s been nine months since Beyoncé first broke the news of her upcoming science-backed hair care line — and one can only assume the Bey Hive and beauty lovers everywhere have been clamoring for the products since. And on Feb. 20, the day finally came: Cécred launched with eight formulas. Of course, the long-awaited release of her latest project was a cause for celebration — and celebrate she did. Last night, Beyoncé threw a bash for Cécred in Los Angeles, where she showed up in a head-to-toe white look. As it turns out, the sartorial theme of the party was white, and the guests, including her mother (and business partner!), Tina Knowles and her daughter, Blue Ivy, surely understood the assignment. Now, details of the affair seem to still be rolling in, but we’re sharing what we know so far about the epic evening.

To no one’s surprise, Bey looked absolutely stunning, arriving at the event in a three-piece look from Prabal Gurung’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The lightweight jacket, which she kept resting right below her shoulders, had puffy, billowing sleeves. Featuring a sweetheart neckline, the draped one-shoulder top, on the other hand, was quite form-fitting. Lastly, the A-lister’s high-rise trousers were especially flowy.

Bey’s glamorous accessories really amped up the neutral look. For her jewelry, she was dripping in diamonds, wearing high-shine dangly earrings and a coordinating bolo tie. She then reached for her go-to cat-eye frames. The finishing touch? Amina Muaddi’s sculptural, sky-high Yigit heels.

What did Tina Knowles and Ivy wear to the party you ask? Well, from what we can see from clips online, Beyoncé’s mother went with a lace jumpsuit with strong shoulders. Meanwhile, the singer’s 12- year old-daughter looked adorable in a mini dress and platform boots.

Ahead, scoop up Beyoncé-approved styles, should you want to try out her latest look.