It’s hard to recall a day when Taylor Swift wasn’t the subject of a raft of headlines, but the latest ones are particularly off-kilter. A recent Vanity Fair piece drew on more than 100 sources, with no shortage of personal anecdotes to dissect. One former schoolmate’s contribution? A recollection of Swift rotating multiple pairs of Ugg boots during her middle school years — an otherwise inconsequential detail that quickly became a talking point of its own.

And can we really blame her? If you remember the noughties, Uggs were the boots to have, and the brand has continued to capture the zeitgeist in the decades since. Whether it’s a cold-weather street style moment from the current guard of it girls, a fabulously undone early 2000s candid, or a Juicy Couture pairing that belongs in a Y2K time capsule, Uggs have always been on the scene.

The styling possibilities have only grown alongside the lineup. Today’s platforms and slippers share wardrobe space with the familiar shearling-lined boots, worn with everything from oversized tailoring to miniskirts. Bella Hadid’s briefs-and-boots outing alone deserves a place in the celebrity street style archives.

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In defense of Swift’s former fixation, we’ve rounded up our favorite celebrity Ugg moments, from recent sightings back to the looks that started it all. The cozy-season staple, it turns out, never left the building.

But first, a moment from the “Patient Zero” singer in 2005. While we couldn’t track down a photo of her in Uggs, we imagine she gave them a similar styling treatment to these fringed boots.

Jennifer Lawrence, November 2026

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In what we consider a masterclass in off-duty dressing, the star of The Hunger Games gave her chestnut Uggs a plush counterpart in an enveloping white fur jacket, with a paisley scarf and gray sweatpants (notably from The Row) rounding out the look. It’s exactly what you want to wear on a sub-50-degree coffee run.

JT, November 2026

At an Ugg brand dinner, the “Okay” rapper took her Ugg Après City Tall boots into evening territory with a white lace dress and fur stole. The combination was unexpected in all the right ways.

Charli xcx, November 2024

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The Brat singer paired her Classic Mini boots with washed jeans and a fur-trimmed jacket, putting her signature bold twist on the cozy staple.

Dua Lipa, January 2024

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The “Houdini” singer started the year in stride with her Ugg x Palace Tasman slippers. A bright orange scarf and charm-covered Hermès Birkin brought a little extravagance to the otherwise laid-back look, which we are definitely co-signing.

Bella Hadid, September 2022

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The Ultra Mini Platforms, the white briefs, the leather racing jacket — the supermodel’s 2022 outing is the modern blueprint for Ugg street style. The slice of pizza was just the finishing touch.

Beyoncé, January 2004

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Rewinding the clock, even a Super Bowl press conference called for Uggs in 2004. Ahead of her national anthem performance, Beyoncé paired hers with a pleated miniskirt — a pull from the Y2K archives that made way for the bare-legs-and-boots formula still in rotation today.

Sarah Jessica Parker, March 2009

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In perhaps the most noughties candid of the bunch, the Sex And The City actor leaned into a warm, tonal palette with a fur-trimmed camel suede jacket, coordinating scarf, and kick-flare jeans. The Uggs make it feel straight from a Tuscan 2000s film.

Kate Moss, December 2003

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The supermodel mixed short Uggs in with baggy jeans, a black turtleneck, and a furry vest — a quintessentially early-aughts outfit that would hardly look out of place in London today.