Once the air suddenly has a little more bite to it, the leaves on the ground crunch a whole lot more, and the desire to immerse oneself in a fluffy blanket by the fire gets all the more intense; that can only mean one thing: cozy season is upon us. With colder temperatures come ample opportunity to snuggle in your most plush house robe, bring out your weighted and heated throw, and warm your hands around a hot mug of cocoa. The only thing that would make any of those scenarios better? You guessed it: a pair of pillowy Uggs. Although the shoes have gained a reputation in the loungewear category, the ultra-soft footwear isn’t limited to just being a house slipper. In the last few years, the brand has introduced plenty of fashion-forward variations to be worn outside the house, even making styles in collaboration with major labels like JW Anderson, Willy Chavarria, and Telfar.

Beyond the official partnerships, the Ugg boot has been widely co-opted by plenty of other mainstream brands (Balenciaga, Miu Miu, Amina Muaddi, and more have all released their own versions of short-shaft, calfskin boots with fur lining), further solidifying the semi-controversial kicks as an approved-as-cool trend amongst the fashion set.

Whether you’re more interested in transitioning your classic boots from the house to date night or looking to test out a trendy platform silhouette that’s a bit less practical, there is truly an Ugg for every outfit and occasion. With so many iterations on the market, I took it upon myself to put these looks to the test and show how I styled Ugg’s classic, trendy, and newest designs for the chilly days ahead. Consider this your ultimate guide to stepping into the season with swagger.

Zora Ballet Flat

Noelia Rojas-West

For all my ballerina flat lovers, we’ve found the most fall-functional pair, and I can tell you firsthand, they are so comfortable. Coming in a slew of fun hues to match your style, they also happen to be incredibly warm, making them an ideal pair to slip on for a day of walking in the chillier temps. I styled mine for the office with a comfy cropped tee, this best-selling Guizio skirt, a fringe bag, and, of course, bug-eye sunnies.

Classic Short II

Noelia Rojas-West

Classic Uggs are an essential part of any fall wardrobe. Unexpectedly versatile, they pair effortlessly with everything from jeans to skirts while keeping you warm and comfortable. With this pair, I sported a streetwear-inspired jacket with baggy capri-length shorts and my go-to bag for a look that felt both comfortable and polished.

Women's Tazz II

Noelia Rojas-West

The sky-blue Tazz platform slippers are a must-have for my wardrobe. At five-foot-two, I’m always looking for a little extra height, whether it’s through heels, wedges, or, in this case, Uggs. They’re comfy, stylish, and come with the added bonus of a lift. Paired with a cozy sweater, comfy shorts, a fun pair of socks, and a hat for a crisp autumn day, the styling was almost too easy.

Goldenstar Evelina Clog

Courtesy of Naomi Ludlow

The Goldenstar Evelina Clog is a new addition to Ugg’s footwear lineup this year, and it comes in an assortment of playful shades. What I love most about this pair is that you can wear the strap in front of the shoe for a Mary Jane-esque detail or behind for some more support at the heel. Plus, they’re roomy enough to comfortably wear with socks, if you’re feeling like further accessorizing.

Classic Ultra Mini Platform

Courtesy of Isabel Choi

Platform Minis have been my dream Uggs ever since its release in 2022, when it girls everywhere — most notably, Bella Hadid — embraced the style and pairs sold out almost immediately. Since then, they’ve continued to grow in popularity, arriving in a variety of fresh colorways over the years. This year, my favorite is Charcoal, a neutral shade that goes with nearly everything. I dressed up these Ultra Minis with a simple jacket, a ruffled plaid skirt, and used my vanity pouch as a handbag.