If your idea of a Penny Lane coat comes straight out of a ’70s Polaroid, Dua Lipa has a version you might want to wear out this Friday. For a recent night out in New York City, the singer wore an upcoming fur-trimmed jacket from London label Charlotte Simone, which shared the look on Instagram. It had the plush feel of an Afghan coat, with a cropped cut and sleek leather paneling that gave it a little of Lipa’s edgy signature.

Lipa kept the rest of the look simple with a black leather clutch, gold rings, and slicked-back hair. The clutch picked up the jacket’s smooth finish, while the denim gave the look an effortless feel that the “Training Season” singer is known for when it comes to her street style. It was a good week to be paying attention to Lipa in general, as she was also announced as a 2027 Coachella headliner, alongside SZA and Tame Impala.

And if you feel like you’ve been seeing double, you’re not wrong. The trending silhouette might look familiar if you’ve had your eye on Khy’s Roxy Jacket, which is currently sold out. Kylie Jenner’s label landed on a similar mix of textures, alternating panels of smooth faux leather and plush faux fur across the body and sleeves. Both jackets play up the texture that makes the Penny Lane coat so recognizable, in a cut and slick leather-fur combo that leaves more room to play with what you wear underneath.

If you’re ready to double down on the silhouette, wear one with jeans and a clutch à la Lipa, or try it with a slip dress if you’re leaning into the Almost Famous feel. Even if the evening calls for the same jeans you wore all day, throw it on, and you’ve got a look for the books.