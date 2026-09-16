Bella Hadid is a student of fashion. Often feted for her elegant runway walk, expressive poses, and vintage-inflected personal style, it’s clear she’s taken plenty of notes from the greats that came before her, putting her own unique spin on references that have stood the test of time. (I’d personally argue that’s why she’s the supermodel of her generation.) And she just delivered another excellent update on a throwback look, this time in the form of a ‘90s supermodel blowout worthy of a George Michael music video.

Hadid stepped out in New York City on Sept. 15, making an appearance at the Chopard store before celebrating the 50th anniversary of the brand’s Happy Diamonds collection later that evening. (She stars in the latest campaign alongside fellow catwalk star Liu Wen.) Donning a mini sheath dress, mule slides, a fitted jacket, and oversized sunnies, she looked every bit the classic supermodel — with the era-appropriate blowout to match.

Directed to the side with fluffy, face-framing bangs, the hairstyle featured brushed-out curls and volume for days. It was essentially the platonic ideal of the ‘90s Supermodel Blowout, which is experiencing a major resurgence some 30 years after its heyday. “We’re seeing a return to really beautiful, luxurious long hair, but it’s not just one-length hair,” professional hairstylist Eric Vaughn told TZR last month. “The ’90s Supermodel Cut keeps that strong, thick-looking perimeter, while adding strategic long layers and face framing to create movement and that big, expensive blowout.”

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Eager to get in on the trend yourself? While you’ll want to book an appointment with a pro to get the right shape, length, and layering, the key here really is in the styling. After you blow-dry, Vaughn suggested using a large round to direct face-framing pieces away from the face, then setting them with rollers while they cool. Finish up with texture spray to really pump up the volume.