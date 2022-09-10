Bloomingdale’s, one of New York City’s most iconic luxury retail stores, is celebrating its 150th anniversary. To honor this momentous occasion, it teamed up with Harper’s BAZAAR for a special celebration during New York Fashion Week: the Bloomingdale’s 150 x BAZAAR ICONS party, where celebrities and fashion tastemakers indulged in food, drinks, and games. Notable attendees included Emily Ratajkowski, Drew Barrymore, Julia Fox, Cindy Bruna, and Maeve Reilly.

Stylist Reilly (whose clients include Hailey Bieber, Ciara, and Lori Harvey) was especially excited for the night as it was also an opportunity to celebrate her new fashion collab with AQUA. “My inspiration was to create a collection full of staple pieces that would have something for everyone who wants to feel strong, feminine, and sexy in their own skin,” Reilly tells TZR. “Because I am a stylist, I was conscious of creating super wearable pieces that can be styled in many ways.” The on-trend lineup, which includes items like cocktail dresses, tweed jackets, and colorful coats, is part of a larger fashion initiative spearheaded by Bloomingdale’s. (The retailer is partnering with a bevy of brands, including Ralph Lauren, to release limited-edition collections for its 150th anniversary.)

After you’re done shopping the Reilly x AQUA collab online, check out how the stars dressed for the eventful night out for Bloomingdale’s, below.

Emily Ratajkowski

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The model and author wore a John Galliano newspaper print mini dress with Proenza Schouler boots and Briony Raymond earrings to the party.

Leni Klum & Heidi Klum

Gotham/FilmMagic

Mother-and-daughter model duo Heidi and Leni Klum both opted for leather in their red carpet outfits. While Heidi wore a Rick Owens cutout dress, her daughter chose a printed gown (styled with complementing leather gloves) for a bit of color from Roberto Cavalli.

Drew Barrymore

Gotham/FilmMagic

Barrymore, who has been a frequent star at New York Fashion Week events, wore a Christopher John Rogers coat and a Ralph Lauren shirt and pants look.

Julia Fox

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Fox continued to embrace the trend of wearing naked dresses by rocking a semi-sheer mini dress with plastic wrap-inspired footwear.

Ashley Graham

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Graham walked the red carpet while wearing a Di Petsa outfit, Mindi Mond earrings, and a Luisa Alexander necklace.

Shay Mitchell

Gotham/FilmMagic

The actor tapped into the Barbiecore fashion trend in this feathery frock from The Attico.

Cindy Bruna

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

There was so much color and drama in Bruna’s outfit, a Vivienne Westwood ensemble.

Alicia Silverstone

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Silverstone, who attended the Christian Siriano runway show earlier this week, wore a one-shoulder look from the designer to the party.

Lana Condor

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

The To All The Boys actor wore a Christian Siriano floral dress and Nicole Rose jewelry.

Ella Emhoff

Gotham/FilmMagic

Emhoff has had a busy week at NYFW so far. After walking in the Collina Strada show, she attended the Bloomingdale’s 150 x BAZAAR ICONS party in a minty green Thom Browne outfit.