And just like that, celebrities can mark another Met Gala off their calendars. After months of anticipation, the curtain has closed for the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme. On the iconic staircase (you know the one), every guest adopted the “Tailored For You” dress code and entered the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The red carpet circuit ended in the blink of an eye, however, if you’re a hardcore fashion enthusiast, you know the Met didn’t end there. Now’s the time to switch your attention from the staircase to the streets, because the after-party circuit was one for the books.

Around 10:30 pm on the first Monday in May, celebrities raced from the Metropolitan Museum of Art back to their five-star hotels to change into their after-hours attire. It’s always a competition to see which star steps out first, but this year, Zendaya won. The icon swapped her custom Louis Vuitton suit for a vintage red gown and matching fur from Patrick Kelly, which felt so on brand for the archival-loving A-lister. Shortly after Zendaya was snapped by the paparazzi, Hailey Bieber exited the famous Carlyle Hotel in a corseted mini dress, courtesy of Schiaparelli. The crushed velvet mini felt just as sultry as the tuxedo dress seen on the blue carpet. About six miles south of the five-star accommodations (which famously host the ball’s VIP guests), Janelle Monáe hosted her after-hours affair at PUBLIC, another top-tier hotel. Just like her custom Thom Browne suit from earlier in the evening, the Grammy winner channeled the menswear theme to a T. This time, however, she bared it all and went shirtless — a tie and nipple pasties acted in lieu of a button-down.

In true Met form, that’s not all. Ahead, see the best Met Gala after-party looks from your favorite fashion muses.

Zendaya

Diggzy / BACKGRID

After her custom all-white Louis Vuitton look, Zendaya resumed her archival stretch in a vintage strapless gown from Patrick Kelly, covered in red and purple sequins. She layered the complementary feather shawl overtop.

Rihanna

ALEXJR / BACKGRID

Shortly after announcing she’s expecting her third child, RiRi proved this maternity era will be one to watch. Outside Jean’s on Lafayette Street, the mom-of-two (soon-to-be three) was spotted in a bump-baring blouse, a lace-up maxi skirt, an oversized blazer, and lacy Christian Louboutins. She covered her hair with a lace head wrap.

Tyla

North Woods / BACKGRID

On the red carpet, Tyla turned heads in a pinstripe white Jacquemus gown. A few hours later, she went more colorful in a beaded green dress with bright yellow feathers.

Hailey Bieber

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

The new mom continued her Schiaparelli streak in a velvet corset dress designed by creative director, Daniel Roseberry.

Kendall Jenner

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Before she met up with Bieber, photographers captured Jenner’s retro-inspired look, complete with a long-sleeve midi dress, a posh fascinator, and pointy pumps.

Sabrina Carpenter & Jenna Ortega

JosiahW / BACKGRID

After Carpenter walked the carpet in a tuxedo-esque bodysuit, Ortega followed suit in a black Balmain version for an after-party. The Grammy winner, on the other hand, approved the menswear renaissance in a white button-down, a black tie, matching trousers, and a yellow Louis Vuitton fur coat.

Janelle Monáe

BFA.com / BACKGRID

Inside the PUBLIC Hotel, Monáe grabbed a pre-party pic to show off her risqué Thom Browne attire. Extra points for her nipple pasties, top hat, and monocle.

Keke Palmer

Alessandra G / BACKGRID

Palmer secured an invite to A$AP Rocky’s post-Met bash at Jean’s. For the invite-only event, Palmer styled a black crop top and a bedazzled mini skirt.

Lauryn Hill

Alessandra G / BACKGRID

The legendary rapper kept the menswear theme going beyond the step-and-repeat circuit. At a star-studded soirée, she paired a burgundy leather jacket with brown trousers, an ombré shawl, and a suit tie, of course.

Anne Hathaway

VEGAN / BACKGRID

Leave it to The Devil Wears Prada star to pull off capris at a Met Gala after-party.

Winnie Harlow

North Woods / BACKGRID

The supermodel looked sleek in lingerie-as-outerwear, including a lacy bra, a matching thong, and a sheer bodysuit. She accessorized with two contrasting watches.

Megan Thee Stallion

Alessandra G / BACKGRID

Around 5 a.m. the next morning, the Grammy winner ended her Met celebrations at A$AP Rocky’s party in a rhinestone halter-neck look. She covered it with a fabulous fur coat.

Cardi B

North Woods / BACKGRID

While en route to Casa Cipriani, Cardi embraced the lingerie dressing trend in a body-hugging black gown decorated with punk-rock grommets.

Hunter Schafer

North Woods / BACKGRID

Arm-in-arm with her stylist, Dara Allen (also the fashion director at Interview Magazine), Schafer got the lingerie memo in an off-the-shoulder, corseted dress. The mini’s ivory hue matched her peep-toe pumps.

Leni & Heidi Klum

VEGAN / BACKGRID

The mother-daughter duo matched each other’s energy in all-black evening-wear. The 21-year-old, for one, chose a long-sleeve LBD, while Heidi went with a leather matching set.

Halle Bailey

BFA.com / BACKGRID

On the blue carpet, The Little Mermaid actor layered this crystal-covered bustier (and ivory panniers) underneath a two-tone blazer. But at A$AP Rocky’s affair, she opted out of the coat.

Tracee Ellis Ross & Natasha Lyonne

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Ross and Lyonne wore seemingly opposite ‘fits after their step-and-repeats. First, the Black-ish actor opted for a graphic T-shirt and a belted mini skirt. Her carry-all of the evening was a white Marc Jacobs bag — a fitting pick given she wore the label on the carpet. Then, Lyonne embraced her penchant for sheer styles in a crocheted little red dress.

Amelia Gray Hamlin

ALEXJR / BACKGRID

All eyes were on the it girl in her gothic-glam get-up. Hamlin juxtaposed her shoulder-padded bodice and mini skirt with chunky sneakers.

Alex Consani

BFA.com / BACKGRID

The supermodel hosted the APRESMET 3 event in a metallic mini dress, courtesy of Swarovski.

Julia Fox

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Even though she skipped the ball, Fox still served a lewk on the first Monday in May. She attended A$AP Rocky’s party in a denim mini skirt, an abstract corset, Timberland-inspired boots, and a furry Telfar bag.

Olivia Ponton

Alessandra G / BACKGRID

Ponton looked ethereal in a floral-embellished two-piece, alongside coordinating slingbacks and a top-handle bag.

Stella Maxwell

BACKGRID

The model proved just how versatile LBDs are in a lacy, halter-neck version, plus a floor-length coat.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

BFA.com / BACKGRID

The power couple brought their fashion A-game at a VIP-only event. Chopra’s outfit, for one, was especially eye-catching, thanks to the shell-like paillettes. Her top-handle bag was also adorned with iradescent sequins.

Coco Rocha

BFA.com / BACKGRID

Always on board for a Christian Siriano gown, the model proved she’s the designer’s ultimate muse in a partially-sheer trumpet gown with latex embellishments.