Lana Condor’s Favorite Face Wash Is Probably Yours, Too

Lana Condor is smart, bubbly, talented, and beautiful — but part of the reason the To All The Boys I Loved Before star has earned so many fans since she first stepped onto screens is that she also seems so familiar and relatable. And that extends to her attitude towards skin care and makeup, too. Lana Condor’s everyday beauty routine is admittedly pared down, but filled with products and tools that make her feel good from the inside out by embracing and enhancing her natural beauty.

Recently, Condor stepped out of her comfort zone and went for a dramatic makeup look at the 2021 MTV Movie Awards, letting her trusted makeup artist Melissa Hernandez take advantage of the first live red carpet she’d attended in over a year. “We’ve all been in our caves just cowering, so I really wanted to go bold and make a statement,” she tells The Zoe Report. “I don’t often do a graphic look — I actually don’t know if I’ve ever done one. But I kind of had this feeling like let’s just step into this new kind of world with confidence.”

While the amped-up cat-eye was a focal point, the actor wanted to keep the rest of her beauty look super fresh and clean. And as the face of Neutrogena, she and Hernandez relied on a few products from the brand’s makeup and skin care collections to achieve that. One in particular? The Healthy Skin Radiant Setting Spray. “It performed really well under the lights of the carpet,” Condor says. “We used it to further enhance healthy, healthy skin.”

This ultra glam look was a fun change of pace for Condor, who shares that since the pandemic started, she’s been opting for a much lower maintenance routine in her daily life. “I have been really trying to not wear that much makeup in my everyday and just more skin care focused,” she explains. Her typical regimen starts with Neutrogena’s cult-favorite Oil-Free Acne Wash. Although she tells TZR she’s weaning herself off eyelash extensions and applying growth serums to her natural lashes, she’s been sticking to oil-free product lineup to help lengthen the life of her extensions. Currently, that also includes the Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum (she loves anything with hyaluronic acid) and Hydro Boost Water Gel, which she’s been using before her partnership with the brand. “It’s like giving your skin a glass of water,” she says. “I was influenced years ago when I saw a YouTuber use it!”

When it comes to beauty splurges, Condor says she’s not much of a facial girl, mainly because she likes to stick to her old reliables and considers her skin care routine to be a form of self-care. That said, she does have a few more indulgent practices for when she wants to turn things up a notch. For example, the night before a red carpet she loves to take a scalding hot bath to make her feel like she’s “sweating out the toxins,” and the morning of, the admitted K-Beauty lover starts off with a combo of gua sha and ice roller tools to de-puff and sculpt. Then she might add a sheet mask to her usual routine for increased moisture and glow.

Condor also says she’s a fan of regularly sweeping a NuFACE microcurrent device over her face, since the zaps help her wake up for early on-set times. That is, when she hasn’t misplaced it. And honestly what could be more relatable?

